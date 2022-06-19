Turkish Embassy celebrates essence of Bangladeshi music, cuisine

Turkish Embassy in Dhaka has celebrated the essence of Bangladeshi cuisine and music with a musical soiree and dinner at the Turkish Residence.

The 'musical encounter' was part of a series of 'encounters' or engagements in different categories organised by the Embassy and initiated by Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan.

The evening was a means of appreciating the food and music of Bangladesh and also showing a glimpse of it to those who are not as familiar with either.

The event held on Friday was preceded by other similar chapters as culinary encounters and Sufi encounters as a means to fortify the affiliation between Bangladesh and Turkey through meaningful experiences. -UNB











