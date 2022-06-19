2 businessmen killed in Satkhira road crash

SATKHIRA, Jun 18: Two businessmen, one driving a bike and the other riding it, died on Satkhira-Khulna Highway when their vehicle collided with an ambulance Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Shah Bazlul Rahman, 58, and Abdus Salam, 40, from Satkhira city, said Biswajit Adhikari, officer-in-charge of Satkhira Sadar Police Station.

The crash left another pillion rider, Khokon, critically injured.

The accident occurred around 9:30pm near the Binerpota area as the road became slippery from rain.

Bazlur and Salam died on the spot. Khokon is now undergoing treatment at Satkhira Sadar Hospital and is not out of danger, Biswajit said.

"Bodies of Bazlur and Salam were handed over to their families after postmortem examinations. We are trying to detain the ambulance driver," he added. -UNB











