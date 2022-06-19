National Fruit Fair extended

The ongoing three-day 'National Fruit Fair-2022' has been extended by two more days due to inclement weather.

Following extension of the time period, the last day of the fair is Monday (June 20), a press release said here on Saturday. With the theme 'Year-long Fruit Cultivation brings both Money and Nutrition,' the fair, organized by the Agriculture Ministry, is being held in Khamarbari area of the city.

National Fruit Fair will play a positive role for the new generation by giving them a better idea about the various seasonal fruits that are produced in the country. -BSS







