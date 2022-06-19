Ledecky lays down an early marker at world swimming championships

BUDAPEST, JUNE 18: While other stars conserved their energy on the opening morning of the World Swimming Championships in Budapest on Saturday, Katie Ledecky made a statement in her first qualifying swim.

In the women's 400m freestyle qualifying, the 25-year-old American was the only swimmer to break four minutes, finishing in 3min 59.79sec, 3.40sec ahead of Canadian 15-year-old sensation Summer McIntosh.

Ledecky's greatest rival, Australian Ariarne Titmus, is skipping the championships. Titmus overhauled Ledecky on the final lap in the last worlds in 2019. The first time Ledecky had lost in the event in a major championship.

Titmus then edged Ledecky in the Olympic final last year and ended the American's eight-year grip on the world record in May, with a time of 3min 56.40sec.

On Saturday, Ledecky may have left the field trailing in her wake but she was still more than 2 seconds behind her phantom foe.

Home favourite Katinka Hosszu opened the championships, in the women's 200m individual medley first round.

Hungary's 'Iron Lady', who won two world titles the last time the championships were in Budapest, qualified 11th 2.36 slower than American Alex Walsh and five-and-a-half seconds outside her own world record. -AFP