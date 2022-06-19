Young enjoys hole-in-one but misses cut at US Open

BROOKLINE, JUNE 18: Cameron Young aced

the 165-yard par-3

sixth hole with an 8-iron in Friday's second round of the US Open, but

missed the cut after the hole-in-one gave him cruel hope.

The 25-year-old American had been nine-over par in the round and given up on making the weekend at The Country Club, but after a birdie at the par-4 fifth, back-nine starter Young made his ace.

"I've been hitting it right all week, so I flipped an 8-iron, and kind of went straight at it, and by some miracle it went in," Young said. -AFP







