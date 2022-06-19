Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Former Wimbledon champion Halep into Birmingham semi-finals

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

BIRMINGHAM, JUNE 18: Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep booked her place in the semi-finals of the WTA Birmingham grass-court event with a straight sets win over Britain's Katie Boulter on Friday.
Boulter had been in career-best form at the tournament, defeating Alison Riske in the first round of the Wimbledon warm-up before knocking out former top-10 player Caroline Garcia.
But second seed Halep ultimately proved too strong in a 6-4, 6-1 victory.
The 30-year-old Romanian, however, did not have things all her own way in a tightly-contested first set.
Boulter, who only returned from nearly three months out with a leg injury at Nottingham last week, kept pace with Halep for the opening eight games.
The 25-year-old, to her credit, saved three break points at 4-4 only to double fault on the fourth.
That proved to be the cue for Halep to pull away in what is her first grass-court event since a superb straight sets win over Serena Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon final.
"She's clearly one of the best tennis players out there," said Boulter of Halep.
"So, for me to be able to stand out there and feel like I can compete and win the match -- I really did feel if I brought a bit more game today, then it would have been closer and it would have been a tough match for both of us."
Halep will now play Brazil's Hadda Maia -- winner  of last week's Nottingham Open -- in the semi-finals.
The world number 32 extended her winning streak on grass to eight matches with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Italian third seed Camila Giorgi.
Sorana Cirstea made it a day of double celebration for Romania by also reaching the semi-finals after coming from a set down to defeat Donna Vekic 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
Cirstea will face Zhang Shuai in the last four following the Chinese eighth seed's 7-5, 6-4 win over Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ledecky lays down an early marker at world swimming championships
Berrettini into semi-finals as Peniston's dream run ends
Young enjoys hole-in-one but misses cut at US Open
Mcilroy tries to ride the wave to fifth major win at US Open
Former Wimbledon champion Halep into Birmingham semi-finals
La Liga ramps up attack on PSG with Mbappe contract challenge
Prosecutor calls for suspended sentence for Blatter, Platini
Sajid shares joint lead in U-12 group after 3rd round


Latest News
Ctg landslide: 19 shelter centres opened after 4 deaths
Momen for more Bangladesh-India economic bonhomie
FBCCI demands postponing decision of the closure of shops, markets
EC starts talks with political parties over EVM Sunday
Only AL stands beside flood victims: Hasan
'Omanush' released in 41 theatres
Bangladesh staring at defeat against West Indies inside 3 days
Teenage girl commits suicide in Barguna
'DCs earn notoriety of partisanship,' says Akbar Ali Khan
Biden falls from bike but is unhurt
Most Read News
'Agnipath' protests: 12 trains burnt, stations vandalised
Sri Lanka asks govt employees to work from home
British PM in Kyiv on 2nd visit
Assam, Meghalaya floods death toll rise to 31
Sylhet, Sunamganj deluged
Dengue on rise: 29 more hospitalised in 24hrs
4 of two families killed in Ctg landslides
Bangladesh must follow IMDG code
The dream comes true
Osmani Airport shut down
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft