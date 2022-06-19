Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Western Asian Youth Chess Championship

Sajid shares joint lead in U-12 group after 3rd round

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

Sakline Mostafa Sajid of Bangladesh shared top of the table with Gautam Krishna of India in the under-12 group after the third round of Western Asian Youth Chess Championship now being held at Ukulhas Island in the Maldives.
In the open U-8 group, Safayet Kibria Azaan jointly shared the second position with Palliya Guruge Kemindu Sehas of Sri Lanka with two and a half points after the third round.
Sajidul Haque in open U-14 group, Aiyan Rahman in open U-10 group, Ishrat Jahan Diba in girls U-14 group and Warsia Khushbu in girls U-10 group got two points each after the third round games.
Woman FIDE Master Noshin Anjum in open-18 group, Syed Ridwan in the open U-14 group and Kazi Jarin Tasnim in the girls' U-16 group scored one and a half points after the third round.
Candidate Master Manon Reja Neer in open U-18 group, Mohammad Saker Ullah in open U-16 group, Rayan Rashid Mughdha in open U-8 Group and Jannatul Ferdousi in girls U-16 group scored one point each after the third round.
In the third round matches of all groups held today Sakline beat Bozorov Javokhir of Uzbekistan, Azaan beat Asmi Muhammad Azad of Pakistan, Warsia beat Mukhiadinova Nifufar of Uzbekistan, Diba beat Pragnya HG of India, Ayan beat More Laksh of Nepal, Zarin beat Mirlan Kyzy Azaliia of Kirgizstan and WFM Noshin beat Mujahid Bin Yazeed of Maldives.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ledecky lays down an early marker at world swimming championships
Berrettini into semi-finals as Peniston's dream run ends
Young enjoys hole-in-one but misses cut at US Open
Mcilroy tries to ride the wave to fifth major win at US Open
Former Wimbledon champion Halep into Birmingham semi-finals
La Liga ramps up attack on PSG with Mbappe contract challenge
Prosecutor calls for suspended sentence for Blatter, Platini
Sajid shares joint lead in U-12 group after 3rd round


Latest News
Ctg landslide: 19 shelter centres opened after 4 deaths
Momen for more Bangladesh-India economic bonhomie
FBCCI demands postponing decision of the closure of shops, markets
EC starts talks with political parties over EVM Sunday
Only AL stands beside flood victims: Hasan
'Omanush' released in 41 theatres
Bangladesh staring at defeat against West Indies inside 3 days
Teenage girl commits suicide in Barguna
'DCs earn notoriety of partisanship,' says Akbar Ali Khan
Biden falls from bike but is unhurt
Most Read News
'Agnipath' protests: 12 trains burnt, stations vandalised
Sri Lanka asks govt employees to work from home
British PM in Kyiv on 2nd visit
Assam, Meghalaya floods death toll rise to 31
Sylhet, Sunamganj deluged
Dengue on rise: 29 more hospitalised in 24hrs
4 of two families killed in Ctg landslides
Bangladesh must follow IMDG code
The dream comes true
Osmani Airport shut down
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft