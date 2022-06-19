Sajid shares joint lead in U-12 group after 3rd round

Sakline Mostafa Sajid of Bangladesh shared top of the table with Gautam Krishna of India in the under-12 group after the third round of Western Asian Youth Chess Championship now being held at Ukulhas Island in the Maldives.

In the open U-8 group, Safayet Kibria Azaan jointly shared the second position with Palliya Guruge Kemindu Sehas of Sri Lanka with two and a half points after the third round.

Sajidul Haque in open U-14 group, Aiyan Rahman in open U-10 group, Ishrat Jahan Diba in girls U-14 group and Warsia Khushbu in girls U-10 group got two points each after the third round games.

Woman FIDE Master Noshin Anjum in open-18 group, Syed Ridwan in the open U-14 group and Kazi Jarin Tasnim in the girls' U-16 group scored one and a half points after the third round.

Candidate Master Manon Reja Neer in open U-18 group, Mohammad Saker Ullah in open U-16 group, Rayan Rashid Mughdha in open U-8 Group and Jannatul Ferdousi in girls U-16 group scored one point each after the third round.

In the third round matches of all groups held today Sakline beat Bozorov Javokhir of Uzbekistan, Azaan beat Asmi Muhammad Azad of Pakistan, Warsia beat Mukhiadinova Nifufar of Uzbekistan, Diba beat Pragnya HG of India, Ayan beat More Laksh of Nepal, Zarin beat Mirlan Kyzy Azaliia of Kirgizstan and WFM Noshin beat Mujahid Bin Yazeed of Maldives. -BSS

















