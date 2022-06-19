Video
Home Sports

Bangabandhu National Football

Chattogram blank Kushtia 3-0

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146


Chattogram district football team blanked Kushtia district football team by 3-0 goals in the final round of Bangabandhu National Football Championship 2021 that began on Saturday at Achmat Ali Khan Stadium in Madaripur.
Earlier, on the day Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Dr Rohima Khatun, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) executive member Nurul Islam Nuru, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, Madaripur district police super Golam Mostafa Russell, Upazila Parisad's chairman advocate Mohammad Obaidur Rahman Khan, Madaripur Municipality Mayor Khalid Hossain Eyad and BFF media committee's member Ryad Mahmud were present in the inaugural ceremony.
A total of ten district football and services teams, split into two groups, are taking part in the meet, organized by BFF.
After the group phase engagements, the top two teams from each group will play the cross semifinals scheduled to be held on July 1 at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamala Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka while the final of the championship is slated on July 4 at the same venue.
The champion team of the championship will receive cash prize of Taka 3,00,000 (three lakh) while the runners-up team will get Taka 2,00,000 (two lakh).     -BSS


