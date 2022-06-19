Archery team leaves for France today

A ten-member Bangladesh archery team will leave for France today (Sunday) evening to participate in the Archery World Cup Stage-3 scheduled to be held from June 21 to 26 in Paris, the capital of France.

The ten members of Bangladesh archery team includes four men's archer, three women's archers, a team manager, a sponsor representative and a trainer.

The Bangladesh archery team will compete in recurve men's singles, recurve men's team event, recurve women's singles, recurve women's team event, recurve mixed team event of the Archery World Cup.

Bangladesh archery team's sponsor City Group will carry the entire expenditure of the France-bound archery team.

The qualification round matches of the World Cup will begin from Tuesday (June 21).

Bangladesh archery team- Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Abdur Rahman Alif and Sagor Islam (Archers men's recurve), Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter, and Famida Sultana Nesha (archers recurve women's).

Officials - Rashiduzzaman Serniyabad (team's manager), Rubayat Ahmed (team's sponsor representative) and Martin Frederick (coach).












