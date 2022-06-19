Bowlers compensate after batter's failure as Tigers return to race



Joshua Da Silva (L) of West Indies is caught by Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan (2L) off Mehidy Hasan Miraz (R) of Bangladesh during the 2nd day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 17, 2022. photo: AFP

Visitors are still 112 runs to trail by since they were able to post 50 runs on the board in their 2nd innings losing two wickets. Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy started batting cautiously till Tamim's departure on 22. Mehidy Miraz was sent to bat at three as the night watchman, who failed to sustain in the middle till the last ball of the day and got out on two facing six deliveries only.

Joy was batting on 18 and Najmul Hossain Shanto was on eight when the game of the day was called off. Both the batters are out of form, which is a major area of concern for Bangladesh.

Caribbean speedster Alzari Joseph took both the Bangladesh wickets.

However, resuming from overnight's 95 for two, West Indies added 161 runs to the board losing all the wickets. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite restarted batting from 42, missed a ton for six runs while another overnight batter Nkrumah Bonner added 20 to his previous days 12. Vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood was the 2nd highest host's scorer, who chipped in with 63 runs. None of the later batters could even stand against Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Miraz.

Miraz hauled four wickets for 59 runs while Khaled Ahmed and Ebadat Hossain took two wickets each. Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman shared the rest between them.

On Thursday, West Indies invited Bangladesh to bat first winning the toss and ties guests on 103. Shakib scored 51 runs. Jayden Seales and Alzari Joseph claimed three wickets each whereas Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers shared the rest between them.











