Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2022

Bowlers compensate after batter's failure as Tigers return to race

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Sports Reporter

Joshua Da Silva (L) of West Indies is caught by Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan (2L) off Mehidy Hasan Miraz (R) of Bangladesh during the 2nd day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 17, 2022. photo: AFP

Joshua Da Silva (L) of West Indies is caught by Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan (2L) off Mehidy Hasan Miraz (R) of Bangladesh during the 2nd day of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 17, 2022. photo: AFP

Both spinners and pacers delivered exceptional spells as travelling Bangladesh wrapped up hosts West Indies on 265 in their first innings on Friday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua to return to the game after first innings batting debacle.
Visitors are still 112 runs to trail by since they were able to post 50 runs on the board in their 2nd innings losing two wickets. Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy started batting cautiously till Tamim's departure on 22. Mehidy Miraz was sent to bat at three as the night watchman, who failed to sustain in the middle till the last ball of the day and got out on two facing six deliveries only.
Joy was batting on 18 and Najmul Hossain Shanto was on eight when the game of the day was called off. Both the batters are out of form, which is a major area of concern for Bangladesh.
Caribbean speedster Alzari Joseph took both the Bangladesh wickets.
However, resuming from overnight's 95 for two, West Indies added 161 runs to the board losing all the wickets. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite restarted batting from 42, missed a ton for six runs while another overnight batter Nkrumah Bonner added 20 to his previous days 12. Vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood was the 2nd highest host's scorer, who chipped in with 63 runs. None of the later batters could even stand against Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Miraz.
Miraz hauled four wickets for 59 runs while Khaled Ahmed and Ebadat Hossain took two wickets each. Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman shared the rest between them.
On Thursday, West Indies invited Bangladesh to bat first winning the toss and ties guests on 103. Shakib scored 51 runs. Jayden Seales and Alzari Joseph claimed three wickets each whereas Kemar Roach and Kyle Mayers shared the rest between them.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ledecky lays down an early marker at world swimming championships
Berrettini into semi-finals as Peniston's dream run ends
Young enjoys hole-in-one but misses cut at US Open
Mcilroy tries to ride the wave to fifth major win at US Open
Former Wimbledon champion Halep into Birmingham semi-finals
La Liga ramps up attack on PSG with Mbappe contract challenge
Prosecutor calls for suspended sentence for Blatter, Platini
Sajid shares joint lead in U-12 group after 3rd round


Latest News
Ctg landslide: 19 shelter centres opened after 4 deaths
Momen for more Bangladesh-India economic bonhomie
FBCCI demands postponing decision of the closure of shops, markets
EC starts talks with political parties over EVM Sunday
Only AL stands beside flood victims: Hasan
'Omanush' released in 41 theatres
Bangladesh staring at defeat against West Indies inside 3 days
Teenage girl commits suicide in Barguna
'DCs earn notoriety of partisanship,' says Akbar Ali Khan
Biden falls from bike but is unhurt
Most Read News
'Agnipath' protests: 12 trains burnt, stations vandalised
Sri Lanka asks govt employees to work from home
British PM in Kyiv on 2nd visit
Assam, Meghalaya floods death toll rise to 31
Sylhet, Sunamganj deluged
Dengue on rise: 29 more hospitalised in 24hrs
4 of two families killed in Ctg landslides
Bangladesh must follow IMDG code
The dream comes true
Osmani Airport shut down
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft