Miraz claims 200 int'l wickets as sixth Bangladesh bowler

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh spinning all-rounder Mehidy Miraz reached 200 international wickets' milstone as the sixth Bangladesh bowler. His four for 59 against West Indies on Friday took him to that height.
Miraz, 24, is playing his 34th Test in Antigua, represented red and greens in 58 ODIs and 13 T20i matches. The right arm whirlwind scalped 132 Test wickets so far alongside 64 one-day and four T20i wickets.
Bangladesh Test skipper, with his 629 is leading the table and beyond of reach by any other teammates while Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the former legendary Bangladesh captain is on the 2nd spot by virtue of 389 dismissals. Former orthodox spinner and current selector Abdur Razzak following Mash with 274 wickets.
Pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman is the 2nd among the Bangladesh speedsters is in the list bagging 249 wickets and Mohammad Rafique is on five with 220 international wickets.
Miraz was four shorts of 200 before starting this match. His 5th four wickets haul in Test cricket helped Bangladesh to wrap up West Indies on 265 in their 1st innings.


