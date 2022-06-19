Global Islami Bank IPO gets nod

Global Islami Bank got approval of 42 Crore 50 Lac Ordinary Shares through IPO for 10 Taka every issue value at the 827th meeting of the Securities and Exchange Commission held recently, says a press release.

It is mentioned that Global Islami Bank will raise a capital of BDT425 Crore through this IPO to invest in SMEs, Government Securities and enlisted securities of Capital Market and to maintain expenditures of Initial Public Offering. According to Global Islami Bank's audited financial statements dated September 30, 2021, the net asset value (NAV without revaluation) is BDT 14.42 (the company has not revalued any assets) and earnings per share is BDT 1.91 and Earnings per share (Weighted average EPS) of past 5 (Five) years is BDT 1.08.

Lankabangla Investments Limited and Prime Bank Investment Limited are the issue managers of Global Islami Bank. As per the application of Global Islami Bank, following Bangladesh Bank and the National Steering Committee on Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment's direction, the Commission has exempted Global Islami Bank from Section 6 (1) of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (Public Issue) Rules, 2015, giving 25 pc of the initial shares with the allocation for migrant workers and directed the remaining 75 pc of the initial public offering will be distributed among non-NRB general investors and 25pc among eligible investors. As per the decision of the Commission, if the 25pc IPO share subscription by the migrant workers is not completed, the unsubscribed share can be distributed among other general investors on prorata basis.











