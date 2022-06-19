Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 8:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global Islami Bank IPO gets nod

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Global Islami Bank got approval of 42 Crore 50 Lac Ordinary Shares through   IPO for 10 Taka every issue value at the 827th meeting of the Securities and Exchange Commission held recently, says a press release.
It is mentioned that Global Islami Bank will raise a capital of BDT425 Crore through this IPO to invest in SMEs, Government Securities and enlisted securities of Capital Market and to maintain expenditures of Initial Public Offering. According to Global Islami Bank's audited financial statements dated September 30, 2021, the net asset value (NAV without revaluation) is BDT 14.42 (the company has not revalued any assets) and earnings per share is BDT 1.91 and Earnings per share (Weighted average EPS) of past 5 (Five) years is BDT 1.08.
Lankabangla Investments Limited and Prime Bank Investment Limited are the issue managers of Global Islami Bank. As per the application of Global Islami Bank,  following Bangladesh Bank and the National Steering Committee on Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment's direction, the Commission has exempted Global Islami Bank from Section 6 (1) of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (Public Issue) Rules, 2015, giving 25 pc of the initial shares with the allocation for migrant workers and directed the remaining 75 pc of the initial public offering will be distributed among non-NRB general investors and 25pc among eligible investors. As per the decision of the Commission, if the 25pc IPO share subscription by the migrant workers is not completed, the unsubscribed share can be distributed among other general investors on prorata basis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unilever with CIRCULAR starts plastic collection
Russian institutions in rare public discord over economy
Dhaka-Islamabad trade to reach $1b soon: BD envoy
Siphoned off funds by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks up by 55pc
Mexico fines Google $245m over defamatory blog
No petrol, no cars: Cubans turn to electric transport
Global Islami Bank IPO gets nod
Mercantile Bank starts 2nd phase training for TAO


Latest News
Ctg landslide: 19 shelter centres opened after 4 deaths
Momen for more Bangladesh-India economic bonhomie
FBCCI demands postponing decision of the closure of shops, markets
EC starts talks with political parties over EVM Sunday
Only AL stands beside flood victims: Hasan
'Omanush' released in 41 theatres
Bangladesh staring at defeat against West Indies inside 3 days
Teenage girl commits suicide in Barguna
'DCs earn notoriety of partisanship,' says Akbar Ali Khan
Biden falls from bike but is unhurt
Most Read News
'Agnipath' protests: 12 trains burnt, stations vandalised
Sri Lanka asks govt employees to work from home
British PM in Kyiv on 2nd visit
Assam, Meghalaya floods death toll rise to 31
Sylhet, Sunamganj deluged
Dengue on rise: 29 more hospitalised in 24hrs
4 of two families killed in Ctg landslides
Bangladesh must follow IMDG code
The dream comes true
Osmani Airport shut down
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft