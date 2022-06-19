Mercantile Bank starts 2nd phase training for TAO



Mercantile Bank Training Institute started two week long Foundation Training for the 2nd phase for its Trainee Assistant Officers (TAO) recently, says a press release.A total number of 46 officers participated in the training. Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the training and spoke on importance of Foundation Training and advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the banking ethics and guidelines and be proactive in providing excellent service to the customers of the bank.Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan in his address suggested the freshers to be passionate and dedicated providing customer service. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI, along with other faculty members of the institution were also present.