Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 June, 2022, 8:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Technical, Madrasa students to get stipends thru Nagad

Published : Sunday, 19 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

Technical, Madrasa students to get stipends thru Nagad

Technical, Madrasa students to get stipends thru Nagad

The Department of Technical and Madrasa Education, Nagad Limited and Bangladesh Postal Department have recently signed an agreement to distribute stipends among technical and madrasa students.
Under the agreement, technical and madrasa students will be able to receive their stipends through Nagad. The primary objective of the initiative is to disburse the stipend among the students in a timely and transparent manner through Nagad, says a press release.
Md. Moniruzzaman, Additional Secretary, Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Senior Assistant Secretary Sabina Yasmin of Technical and Madrasa Education Division and Md. Shafayet Alam, Executive Director of Nagad Limited attended the signing event.
The relevant students will not require to incur any additional cost while withdrawing the stipends through Nagad. As a result, students can visit any Nagad 'Uddokta' point and conveniently withdraw their stipend money without charge.
Regarding the agreement, Md. Shafayet Alam, The Executive Director of Nagad limited said, "Nagad has been successfully disbursing allowances and stipends with transparency in association with government's various types of financial inclusion efforts.
"In continuation of this, Nagad is now involved in the disbursement of stipends to Technical and Madrasa students. We believe, that receiving stipends through Nagad will not only benefit the students but also accelerate the government's efforts to create a 'cashless society'. Nagad will continue supporting endeavors to develop a digital Bangladesh."
Since 2020, the Bangladesh Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad has effectively distributed several types of allowances, including stipends, earning Government's trust and confidence.
Initially, government signed an agreement with Nagad to disburse stipends and allowances to 1.2 million primary school students via Nagad which has been accomplished transparently by the company.
Subsequently, in 2021, 300 technical and madrasas as well as 8,000 teachers, staff and students received government's allowance totaling BDT 50 million crore through Nagad. In addition, the mobile financial service Nagad started distributing stipends and allowances to primary school students for purchasing educational materials recently in June, this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Unilever with CIRCULAR starts plastic collection
Russian institutions in rare public discord over economy
Dhaka-Islamabad trade to reach $1b soon: BD envoy
Siphoned off funds by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks up by 55pc
Mexico fines Google $245m over defamatory blog
No petrol, no cars: Cubans turn to electric transport
Global Islami Bank IPO gets nod
Mercantile Bank starts 2nd phase training for TAO


Latest News
Ctg landslide: 19 shelter centres opened after 4 deaths
Momen for more Bangladesh-India economic bonhomie
FBCCI demands postponing decision of the closure of shops, markets
EC starts talks with political parties over EVM Sunday
Only AL stands beside flood victims: Hasan
'Omanush' released in 41 theatres
Bangladesh staring at defeat against West Indies inside 3 days
Teenage girl commits suicide in Barguna
'DCs earn notoriety of partisanship,' says Akbar Ali Khan
Biden falls from bike but is unhurt
Most Read News
'Agnipath' protests: 12 trains burnt, stations vandalised
Sri Lanka asks govt employees to work from home
British PM in Kyiv on 2nd visit
Assam, Meghalaya floods death toll rise to 31
Sylhet, Sunamganj deluged
Dengue on rise: 29 more hospitalised in 24hrs
4 of two families killed in Ctg landslides
Bangladesh must follow IMDG code
The dream comes true
Osmani Airport shut down
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]ilyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft