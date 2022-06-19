

US firm launches 3 nutritious foods in BD

High officials of Care Nutrition introduced the products - Nucella chocolate, fortified bread spread and EnerG tasty saline - at a function a prestigious hotel in the capital on Friday, says a press release.

Local franchise's Chief Operating Officer Hindol Roy said the subsidiary US-based Frontier Nutrition has focused on production of food with 6 to 23 micronutrients for good health as first nutrition company in Bangladesh.

Managing Director Eddie Bearnot said Care Nutrition produces food for ensuring quality products for all in affordable price line. He hoped the products of the brand will significantly contribute to ensure demand of nutrition of common people in the country.

Chief Financial Officer Tanvir Ali, Accounts and Finance Manager Monwarul Islam, Brand Communication Manager Nazmul Hasan were present, among other hi-ups- from head office.











American company Care Nutrition has launched three nutritious food products in Bangladesh under brand line of 'NutriPlus' considering the purchase capacity of commoners and inflationary pressure on local market.High officials of Care Nutrition introduced the products - Nucella chocolate, fortified bread spread and EnerG tasty saline - at a function a prestigious hotel in the capital on Friday, says a press release.Local franchise's Chief Operating Officer Hindol Roy said the subsidiary US-based Frontier Nutrition has focused on production of food with 6 to 23 micronutrients for good health as first nutrition company in Bangladesh.Managing Director Eddie Bearnot said Care Nutrition produces food for ensuring quality products for all in affordable price line. He hoped the products of the brand will significantly contribute to ensure demand of nutrition of common people in the country.Chief Financial Officer Tanvir Ali, Accounts and Finance Manager Monwarul Islam, Brand Communication Manager Nazmul Hasan were present, among other hi-ups- from head office.