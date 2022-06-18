Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 4:16 PM  Count : 160
Observer Online Desk

Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort

Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort


West Indies put them in commanding position in the first Test, denying a valiant Bangladeshi bowlers, who bowled with their heart out despite the batters shaky show at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at Antigua on Friday.
 
The Bangladesh bowlers did their part well to bowl West Indies out for 265, which limited West Indies' lead to 162 as the Tigers were shot out for 103 in their first innings.
 
Still the lead was bigger but it could have been bigger than anticipation had the bowlers not come up with excellent show.
 
At stumps, Bangladesh were 50-2, still trailing by 112 runs to force West Indies batting for the second time in the match. As it looked, they may avoid the innings defeat but saving the match will require some monumental effort, UNB reports.
 
Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy was batting on 18 with Najmul Hossain Shanto on 8.
 
West Indies pacer Alzzari Joseph (2-14) took both of the fallen wickets as he undid Tamim Iqbal for 22 with a delivery that swung sharply and caused Mehidy Hasan Miraz's demise with an extra bounce.
 
As a strategic move Miraz was sent to bat at No.3 position but that didn't pay off as he was out for just 2.
 
Miraz earlier bowled brilliantly to take 4-59 with his wily offspin. Fast bowlers-Ebadot Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed claimed two wickets apiece while Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan picked up one wicket apiece.
 
Their combined effort indeed prevented West Indies from taking a 200 plus lead which was on cards when skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was batting. Brathwaite however missed out his ton by six runs as Khaled trapped him leg-before for 94.
 
Resuming the day on 95-2 and with eight runs deficit, West Indies overnight batters Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner remained watchful and dealt with Bangladesh bowlers patiently.
 
Shakib Al Hasan made the breakthrough, removing Bonner for 33 but Brathwaite found an able support from Jermaine Blackwood with whom he shared 63-run for the fourth wicket stand.
 
As Khaled broke the partnership, Miraz got into act, slicing the lower middle order. Khaled then got the prized scalp of Blackwood for 63 as he posed a danger to take the game out of Bangladesh's grip.

GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Antigua Test: Mehidy fights back taking four wickets
Women's FIFA Int'l friendly matches shifts to Dhaka
2026 World Cup venues list
Tigers in trouble after another record of 'ducks'
FIFA vows 'invasion' as 2026 World Cup venues revealed
Bangladesh bundle out for 103


Latest News
New Delhi to host 7th round of Bangladesh-India JCC meet Sunday
Youth commits suicide in Chapainawabganj
Israel warplanes hit Hamas military sites in Gaza after rocket fire
Boy drowns in Mymensingh
BFUJ wants 60pc interim allowances for journalists
Biman cancels all London-bound flights until June 22
One lakh marooned in Kurigram
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security
Flood situation deteriorates in Brahmaputra basin
Most Read News
Govt allocates Tk 80 lakh, 26,000 packets of dry food for flood-hit people
Army deployed in Sylhet, Sunamganj to rescue flood-trapped people
Unipolar world order gone forever, Putin says
Bangladesh Army's Tree Plantation Campaign -2022
Cancellation of Odhikar’s registration thoroughly wrongheaded
Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash speaks at a discussion
SUST Press Club gets new body
SSC, equivalent exams postponed for worsening flood
Human capital development a must to achieve SDGs
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft