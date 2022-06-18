Sylhet flood: Train, bus services suspended







The train and bus communication in Sylhet has been suspended as the platform and bus stations have gone under flood water.





The trains will run from Maizgaon railway station in Fenchuganj instead of Sylhet, said Sylhet railway station manager Md Nurul Islam.





He said, "The main platform of the station went under water. The trains failed to enter the station. For this, the rail stations have been closed."



"Different Sylhet-bound roads are inundated with the flood water. Some vehicles are moving on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway. But it will be suspended any time," said Sylhet's transport leader Abdul Gafur.







