

Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort



West Indies put them in commanding position in the first Test, denying a valiant Bangladeshi bowlers, who bowled with their heart out despite the batters shaky show at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at Antigua on Friday.

The Bangladesh bowlers did their part well to bowl West Indies out for 265, which limited West Indies' lead to 162 as the Tigers were shot out for 103 in their first innings.



Still the lead was bigger but it could have been bigger than anticipation had the bowlers not come up with excellent show.



At stumps, Bangladesh were 50-2, still trailing by 112 runs to force West Indies batting for the second time in the match. As it looked, they may avoid the innings defeat but saving the match will require some monumental effort.



Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy was batting on 18 with Najmul Hossain Shanto on 8.



West Indies pacer Alzzari Joseph (2-14) took both of the fallen wickets as he undid Tamim Iqbal for 22 with a delivery that swung sharply and caused Mehidy Hasan Miraz's demise with an extra bounce.



As a strategic move Miraz was sent to bat at No.3 position but that didn't pay off as he was out for just 2.



Miraz earlier bowled brilliantly to take 4-59 with his wily offspin. Fast bowlers-Ebadot Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed claimed two wickets apiece while Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan picked up one wicket apiece.



Their combined effort indeed prevented West Indies from taking a 200 plus lead which was on cards when skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was batting. Brathwaite however missed out his ton by six runs as Khaled trapped him leg-before for 94.



Resuming the day on 95-2 and with eight runs deficit, West Indies overnight batters Brathwaite and Nkrumah Bonner remained watchful and dealt with Bangladesh bowlers patiently.



Shakib Al Hasan made the breakthrough, removing Bonner for 33 but Brathwaite found an able support from Jermaine Blackwood with whom he shared 63-run for the fourth wicket stand.



As Khaled broke the partnership, Miraz got into act, slicing the lower middle order. Khaled then got the prized scalp of Blackwood for 63 as he posed a danger to take the game out of Bangladesh's grip.

TF

