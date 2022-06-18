Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Power outage now in whole Sylhet district

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 1:42 PM  Count : 401
Observer Online Report

Power outage now in whole Sylhet district

Power outage now in whole Sylhet district


After Sunamganj, power supply has been cut off in the entire Sylhey district as flood water entered 132/33 KV grid substation at Kumargaon.

Abdul Kadir, divisional chief engineer of Power Development Board, said the electricity supply was suspended from 12:15 pm on Saturday as the flood water touching the power station.

The electricity will be restored when the water recedes.

The situation turned severe with rising water levels in major rivers due to onrush of hilly water from India.

Power outage now in whole Sylhet district

Power outage now in whole Sylhet district


Meanwhile, the flood water entered Shohid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital and MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital that forced the authorities to suspend the electricity supply. The authorities also kept the generators stopped as water torching generator rooms.

The unprecedented flood inundated 80 per cent area of Sylhet division and 90 per cent area of Sunamganj, according to Flood Forecast and Warning Center.

Executive Engineer of Flood Forecast and Warning Center, Arifuzzaman Bhuiya, said this is the first time that 80 per cent of Sylhet division went under water and the flood situation may turn worse further as the meteorologists predicts heavy showers on Saturday and Sunday.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth commits suicide in Chapainawabganj
Boy drowns in Mymensingh
BFUJ wants 60pc interim allowances for journalists
One lakh marooned in Kurigram
Flood situation deteriorates in Brahmaputra basin
Sylhet flood: Train, bus services suspended
Power outage now in whole Sylhet district
Bridge collapsed in Netrakona's Mohanganj, rail link halted


Latest News
New Delhi to host 7th round of Bangladesh-India JCC meet Sunday
Youth commits suicide in Chapainawabganj
Israel warplanes hit Hamas military sites in Gaza after rocket fire
Boy drowns in Mymensingh
BFUJ wants 60pc interim allowances for journalists
Biman cancels all London-bound flights until June 22
One lakh marooned in Kurigram
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security
Flood situation deteriorates in Brahmaputra basin
Most Read News
Govt allocates Tk 80 lakh, 26,000 packets of dry food for flood-hit people
Army deployed in Sylhet, Sunamganj to rescue flood-trapped people
Unipolar world order gone forever, Putin says
Bangladesh Army's Tree Plantation Campaign -2022
Cancellation of Odhikar’s registration thoroughly wrongheaded
Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash speaks at a discussion
SUST Press Club gets new body
SSC, equivalent exams postponed for worsening flood
Human capital development a must to achieve SDGs
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft