Power outage now in whole Sylhet district





After Sunamganj, power supply has been cut off in the entire Sylhey district as flood water entered 132/33 KV grid substation at Kumargaon.





Abdul Kadir, divisional chief engineer of Power Development Board, said the electricity supply was suspended from 12:15 pm on Saturday as the flood water touching the power station.



The electricity will be restored when the water recedes.





The situation turned severe with rising water levels in major rivers due to onrush of hilly water from India.



Meanwhile, the flood water entered Shohid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital and MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital that forced the authorities to suspend the electricity supply. The authorities also kept the generators stopped as water torching generator rooms.







The unprecedented flood inundated 80 per cent area of Sylhet division and 90 per cent area of Sunamganj, according to Flood Forecast and Warning Center.



Executive Engineer of Flood Forecast and Warning Center, Arifuzzaman Bhuiya, said this is the first time that 80 per cent of Sylhet division went under water and the flood situation may turn worse further as the meteorologists predicts heavy showers on Saturday and Sunday.





TF

