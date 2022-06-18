Bridge collapsed in Netrakona's Mohanganj, rail link halted







A rail bridge was collapsed in Netrakona's Mohanganj upazila in flood water, suspending the communication with rest of the parts of the country.

Netrakona Barhatta station master Golam Rabbani said All Mohanganj-bound trains will run to Barhatta station until further notice.





On Friday, various areas of Netrokona’s Kalmakanda, Durgapur and Barhatta upazilas were reportedly inundated due to downpours and downhill onrush of water.





The bridge in Islampur area, middle of Mohanganj and Atitpur rail station, was collaped at around 9 am on Saturday.Dhaka-bound 'Haor Express' train, left Mymensingh at 8 am, has been stranded in Mohanganj area, said Mymensingh railway station super Jahangir Alam.