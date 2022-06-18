Antigua Test: Mehidy fights back taking four wickets







Right-arm spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged four wickets for Bangladesh in the ongoing Antigua Test against the West Indies on Friday.





The West Indies ended up their first innings on 265 for all wickets ensuring a 162-run first-innings lead.







Kraigg Brathwaite, the West Indies captain, scored 94 while Nkrumah Bonner and Jermaine Blackwood came up with a fifty as well, reports UNB.







The hosts lost their last five wickets in just 41 runs, and four of them are taken by Mehidy who ended up taking four wickets conceding 59 runs in 22.5 overs. Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain bagged two wickets each.







Had Bangladesh not dropped at least four catches, the West Indies would have been wrapped up earlier.







Being behind by 162 runs, Bangladesh started their second innings and at the end of day two, they were batting at 50 for two. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto remained unbeaten for 18 and 8 respectively.







Bangladesh made a cautious start as the openers batted for 9.4 overs before Tamim Iqbal (22) fell victim to Alzarri Joseph who was the first changed bowler for the hosts.







Mehidy got to bat at number three- a surprising move from Bangladesh. But the right-handed batter, who has a ton against West Indies at home, failed to impress this time. He made 2 of 6 balls.







Bangladesh lost both the wickets to Alzarri Joseph.





Earlier, Bangladesh were bundled out for only 103 in the first innings. They suffered six ducks in that innings- which was the second consecutive instance when they suffered six ducks in a Test. The previous one was at home against Sri Lanka.





Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh captain, was the only batter to have scored a fifty for the Tigers. Tamim scored 29, and Liton Das was the only other batter to reach a double-digit total with 12.





Jayden Seales and Joseph bagged three wickets each in the first innings.





