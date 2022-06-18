Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dharla, Brahmaputra rivers flow above danger level, 1 lakh stranded in Kurigram

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 11:55 AM  Count : 328
Observer Online Desk

Dharla, Brahmaputra rivers flow above danger level, 1 lakh stranded in Kurigram

Dharla, Brahmaputra rivers flow above danger level, 1 lakh stranded in Kurigram



Flood situation in Kurigram district worsened further due to the swelling of major rivers caused by onrush of  water from upstream and incessant rainfall, rendering one lakh marooned.

According to the local Water Development Board, the Dharla River was flowing 22 cm above its danger level at Setu point while the Brahmaputra River was flowing 22 cm above its red amrk at Chilmari point at 6 am on Saturday.

Besides, Teesta river water also increased at many point due to continuous rains, reports UNB.

The low-lying areas and char areas of Kurigram Sadar, Ulipur, Phulbari, Nagershwari, Bhurungamari and Chilmari upazilas went under water while nearly 100 educational institutions have been closed due to flood.

River erosion at 30 points of the district has taken serious turn and 20 educational institutions and many houses are facing erosion threat.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension, 6,000 hectares of land have been inundated and 150 fish enclosures were washed away by the flood.

Besides, many roads were submerged in nine upazilas of the district, snapping road communication.

Many people have taken shelter in high places including roads and embankments as flood water enters their dwelling houses.

Thousands of people in flood-hit areas are suffering from a shortage of food and drinking water for the last couple of days.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth commits suicide in Chapainawabganj
Boy drowns in Mymensingh
BFUJ wants 60pc interim allowances for journalists
One lakh marooned in Kurigram
Flood situation deteriorates in Brahmaputra basin
Sylhet flood: Train, bus services suspended
Power outage now in whole Sylhet district
Bridge collapsed in Netrakona's Mohanganj, rail link halted


Latest News
New Delhi to host 7th round of Bangladesh-India JCC meet Sunday
Youth commits suicide in Chapainawabganj
Israel warplanes hit Hamas military sites in Gaza after rocket fire
Boy drowns in Mymensingh
BFUJ wants 60pc interim allowances for journalists
Biman cancels all London-bound flights until June 22
One lakh marooned in Kurigram
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security
Flood situation deteriorates in Brahmaputra basin
Most Read News
Govt allocates Tk 80 lakh, 26,000 packets of dry food for flood-hit people
Army deployed in Sylhet, Sunamganj to rescue flood-trapped people
Unipolar world order gone forever, Putin says
Bangladesh Army's Tree Plantation Campaign -2022
Cancellation of Odhikar’s registration thoroughly wrongheaded
Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash speaks at a discussion
SUST Press Club gets new body
SSC, equivalent exams postponed for worsening flood
Human capital development a must to achieve SDGs
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]bserverbd.com, [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft