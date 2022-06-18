Dharla, Brahmaputra rivers flow above danger level, 1 lakh stranded in Kurigram







Flood situation in Kurigram district worsened further due to the swelling of major rivers caused by onrush of water from upstream and incessant rainfall, rendering one lakh marooned.



According to the local Water Development Board, the Dharla River was flowing 22 cm above its danger level at Setu point while the Brahmaputra River was flowing 22 cm above its red amrk at Chilmari point at 6 am on Saturday.



Besides, Teesta river water also increased at many point due to continuous rains, reports UNB.



The low-lying areas and char areas of Kurigram Sadar, Ulipur, Phulbari, Nagershwari, Bhurungamari and Chilmari upazilas went under water while nearly 100 educational institutions have been closed due to flood.



River erosion at 30 points of the district has taken serious turn and 20 educational institutions and many houses are facing erosion threat.



According to the Department of Agriculture Extension, 6,000 hectares of land have been inundated and 150 fish enclosures were washed away by the flood.



Besides, many roads were submerged in nine upazilas of the district, snapping road communication.



Many people have taken shelter in high places including roads and embankments as flood water enters their dwelling houses.





Thousands of people in flood-hit areas are suffering from a shortage of food and drinking water for the last couple of days.