

Flood could hit 17 more districts in next 2 days



The flood situation in Bangladesh could worsen more as heavy rain in India's Meghalaya and Assam flows downstream, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) warned.



A flood could hit seventeenth more districts in the Northern and central parts of the country in the next two days. The water level of the rivers in those areas has started rising which may cause more floods.



At the same time, the situation of Sylhet , Sunamganj, Netrakona, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur and Kurogram districts could deteriorated.



FFWC are monitoring 109 rivers. Of those, the water of 95 rivers has risen.



According to the FFWC, flood waters are entering the Brahmaputra basin through Kurigram and advancing further.



As a result, waters could enter Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogra, Tangail, Sirajganj, Manikganj and Pabna in the next few days.



On the other hand, heavy rains have started upstream of the Padma River which may increase further. As a result, floods may start in the lower areas of Shariatpur, Madaripur, Chandpur and Faridpur.

TF

