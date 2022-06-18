Video
Home Countryside

Madrasa student electrocuted in Sherpur's Nalitabari

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 10:59 AM  Count : 321
Observer Correspondent

A madrasa student has died from electrocution as his house went under flood water at Nalitabari upazila in Sherpur district .

Son of Ali Hossain, deceased Shipon, 14, was the student of class VII.

It was learnt that Shipon returned home from fishing on Friday evening. He was electrocuted just after entering his room in knee-deep water.

Local people informed the matter to Palli Bidyut office. Later, Shipon was rescued after disconnecting the power. He was rushed to Sherpur Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The water level of Bhogai and Chellakhali rivers are flowing above the danger level in Nalitabari upazila due to heavy downpour and onrush of water from upstream.

Some areas of the upazila were flooded.

