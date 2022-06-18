4 of two families killed in Ctg landslides

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 9:08 AM
Observer Online Report

Four people were killed and two others injured in two separate landslide incidents in Chattogram early Saturday.

The deceased were Shahinur Akhter, 30, and her sister Mahinur Akhter, 20, and; Liton, 20, and his brothers Imon, 14.

Akber Shah Police Station OC Mohammad Wali Ullah said a piece of mud fell on a house at Borishalghona area under the police station at about 1:30 am during rain, leaving two sisters dead on the spot.

Later, injured parents of the deceased were taken to a local hospital with help of Fire Service members.

On the other hand, Liton and Imon died in a landslide incident at Bijaynagar Lakecity area under the same police station at 3 am.

Torrential rain triggered the landslides, said Patenga weather office officer Bishwajit Chowdhury.

Heavy rains that started three days ago inundated many parts of the city.

According to the Patenga Met office, 48.8 mms of rainfalls were recorded in the past 24 hours till 6 am on Saturday. The rains will continue till Saturday.

Local administration said the authorities concerned issued a warning on Friday and asked the residents living in the hill slope to vacate their places immediately.

TF


