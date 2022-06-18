Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China hit by rare union of record rainfall, heatwaves and a tornado

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241


BEIJING, June 17: A rare convergence in China of record rainfall, heatwaves and a tornado hitting the southern megacity of Guangzhou this week displaced millions of people, damaged properties and swamped farmland. Southern China is expected to see torrential rains until Tuesday (Jun 21), Chinese state television reported on Friday, with no immediate reprieve to the vast and populous region inundated by downpours in the past week. Authorities had issued warnings of "extreme weather events" as early as April, ahead of the rainy season that signals seasonal transition from spring to summer in June.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Contacts with Europe no longer among Russia's priorities: Lavrov
China hit by rare union of record rainfall, heatwaves and a tornado
2 dead, 1 wounded in another US shooting
US condemns India party official's remarks on prophet
Nupur Sharma untraceable for past four days: Mumbai Police
Biden hosts climate summit overshadowed by fuel costs
One dead in India unrest over military hiring, some gatherings banned
Sri Lanka schools, offices shut as transport halt


Latest News
Youth commits suicide in Chapainawabganj
Israel warplanes hit Hamas military sites in Gaza after rocket fire
Boy drowns in Mymensingh
BFUJ wants 60pc interim allowances for journalists
Biman cancels all London-bound flights until June 22
One lakh marooned in Kurigram
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security
Flood situation deteriorates in Brahmaputra basin
EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies
Most Read News
Govt allocates Tk 80 lakh, 26,000 packets of dry food for flood-hit people
Army deployed in Sylhet, Sunamganj to rescue flood-trapped people
Unipolar world order gone forever, Putin says
Bangladesh Army's Tree Plantation Campaign -2022
Cancellation of Odhikar’s registration thoroughly wrongheaded
Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash speaks at a discussion
SUST Press Club gets new body
SSC, equivalent exams postponed for worsening flood
Human capital development a must to achieve SDGs
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft