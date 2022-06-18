China hit by rare union of record rainfall, heatwaves and a tornado



BEIJING, June 17: A rare convergence in China of record rainfall, heatwaves and a tornado hitting the southern megacity of Guangzhou this week displaced millions of people, damaged properties and swamped farmland. Southern China is expected to see torrential rains until Tuesday (Jun 21), Chinese state television reported on Friday, with no immediate reprieve to the vast and populous region inundated by downpours in the past week. Authorities had issued warnings of "extreme weather events" as early as April, ahead of the rainy season that signals seasonal transition from spring to summer in June. -REUTERS







