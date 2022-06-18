Nupur Sharma untraceable for past four days: Mumbai Police

MUMBAI, June 17: Mumbai Police on Friday said the team sent to serve notice to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma has not been able to trace her since the past four days.

On June 11, Mumbai's Pydhonie police station had summoned Sharma to appear before the police on June 25 to record her statement in connection with her alleged objectionable remark against Prophet Mohammed during a television debate.

Mumbai's Pydhonie Police had registered a case on May 29 following a complaint by Irfan Shaikh, the joint secretary of Mumbai wing of Raza Academy. The FIR was registered on charges of hurting religious feelings, promoting enmity and causing public mischief.

The FIR was lodged on the day massive protests erupted across the country after Friday prayers. There were reports of violence and arson in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

In Jharkhand capital Ranchi, two people died due to the injuries sustained during the protests. Several people were injured and vehicles were damaged, resulting in the imposition of curfew by the state government.

The protests took place five days after the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal over their alleged controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed triggered protests and condemnation.

"Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect," the BJP in a communication to Sharma had stated.

Sharma was suspended after several west Asian countries including Iran, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia lodged strong protests before the Narendra Modi government. -HT









