Three minors drown in Jamalpur, Naogaon

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Naogaon, in two days.

JAMALPUR: Two minor children drowned in a canal in Dewanganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Mithila Akter, 12, daughter of Mojaffar Hossain, and Asmani Begum, 12, daughter of Achor Uddin. They were residents of Dakatiapara Village under Chikajani Union in the upazila.

Chikajani Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Momtaj Uddin Ahmed said the children went missing in a canal in the area in the afternoon while they were crossing it by swimming.

Locals rescued them and took to a local doctor, where the doctor declared the minors dead, the UP chairman added.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A minor child drowned in a pond in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ashikur Rahman, 2, son of Akter Hossain, a resident of Shamukkhol Village under Kusumba Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ashikur fell down in a pond nearby the house while he was playing on its bank at around 2:30 pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond, but he succumbed on the way to a local hospital.