

Bumper jackfruit production makes Bhaluka farmers happy

Favourable weather has assisted farmers in yielding of jackfruits with bumper mark.

Jackfruits of Bhaluka hold high demand and fame across the country. Soil of Bhaluka looking red is suitable for much sweet jackfruits.

A visit made recently to different haats and bazaars found makeshift jackfruit shops here and there. Sweet smell was spreading around.

Although farmers of the upazila are not dependent on jackfruits for their livelihood, each farmer makes a sale of jackfruit of Tk 2-3 lakh yearly.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, farmers said if there is a jackfruit-processing factory at Bhaluka, they will get fair prices of jackfruits.

Every year seasonal jackfruit haats sit in Seed Store Bus Stand, Angargara Bazar, Uthura Mahar Bazar, Batajour, Kachina, Bhaluka Old Bus Stand, Mallikbari, Chamiadi, Rajoi, Ponashail, Keyadi, Bhoradoba Bus Stand, Paruldia, Ashka, Masterbari and in other areas of the upazila.

Jackfruits of Bhaluka are hugely demanded in Cumilla, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Sylhet, Munsiganj, Sunamganj, Brahmanbaria, Kishoreganj and in other parts of the country.

To tap on the demand, the wholesalers are used to come to Bhaluka bazaars from remote areas.

Becuause of the absence of preserving facilities quickly, perishable jackfruits are sold at cheaper prices at these bazaars big or small.

The visit found huge arrivals of jackfruits at Seed Store Bazar, but prices are poor. Local farmers and sellers said, they are facing disarray of price fall. In fear of rotting, they are selling out fruits at cheaper rates, they added.

Fakhrul Mia of Habirbari and Fazlul Haq of Jhalpara Village and others said, compared to other years, this year's jackfruit has grown better for juicy moist and soil.

Seed Store Bazar's jackfruit traders Habi Member and Afsar Uddon Mridha said, jackfruits worth Tk 40-50 lakh are being sold at the bazaar per day. Many jackfruits get rotted every year, they added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Jasmine Jahan said, jackfruits have been cultivated on 400 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila this year, with an expected production of about 55,000 tonnes.

Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) is working on jackfruit processing, she added.

Local MP Alhajj Kazimuddin Ahmed Dhanu said, "I've talked with Agriculture Minister about jackfruit processing."

"I'm expecting people of Bhaluka will get fruitful feedback," he added.





















