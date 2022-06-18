Eleven get life term in murder cases in Laxmipur, Noakhali

Separate courts in two days sentenced 11 people to life-term of imprisonment in two different murder cases in two districts- Laxmipur and Noakhali.

LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced seven people to life-term in jail for killing a local leader of Awami League (AL) in Sadar Upazila in 2014.

Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Rohibul Islam handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The lifers are Sumon, Murad, Zakir, Ripon, Nishan, Kamal and Alamgir.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

Advocate Jasim Uddin, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, AL leader Ahsan Ullah was hacked and shot dead on the way to his Nandi Village on July 26, 2014 when he was returning home from a local market.

Md Alam, son of the deceased, filed a case with Lakshmipur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) accusing seven people.

On June 7 in 2015, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court against them after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday afternoon after examining the case records and witnesses.

NOAKHALI: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced four people to life-term of imprisonment for killing a Saudi Arabia expatriate in Begumganj Upazila in 2015.

Noakhali District Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Fakhrul Uddin handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The lifers are Md Milon, 35, Polash alias Jambu, 35, Sheikh Farid, 27, and Abdul Mannan, 28.

The court also acquitted nine people as the allegations brought against them were not proven.

Plaintiff's attorney Abdur Rahman Tinku confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Saudi Arabia expatriate Mohiuddin was killed in Chayani area on February 28, 2015 over a building construction.

Abul Bashar, elder brother of the deceased, filed a case with Begumganj PS accusing 13 people.

Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge handed down the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after examining the case records and witnesses.















