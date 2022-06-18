Four men murdered in four districts

Four men have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Kishoreganj, Cox's Bazar, Natore and Panchagarh, in three days.

KISHOREGANJ: A man was stabbed to death by his younger brother in Sagra area of Sadar Upazila in the district over land dispute on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Chand Mian, 50, son of Raju Miah of Sagra Village in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila.

The matter was confirmed by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) Mohammad Doud. He said, on information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body and arrested Sujon, 22, and Anamul Hoque, 20.

The body was sent to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital Morgue for an autopsy report. A case was filed with the PS, the OC added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya youth was shot to death by miscreants in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The incident took place at No. 2 Balumath Rohingya Camp in the upazila at night.

It was learnt that deceased Solimullah worked as volunteer at the camp.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said some miscreants shot Solimullah at the camp at night, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to MSF Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.

NATORE: An accused of 13 cases who was in jail murdered his friend coming out of jail for marrying his wife.

Later, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested him conducting drives.

CID Special Superintend of Police (SSP) Mukta Dhar of LIC Branch stated it at a press conference held at CID's head office on Tuesday.

He said Rakib Hossain, 25, was stabbed by his friend Rasel Hossain, 31, at about 12 noon on June 1 last on the over bridge of Number 3 platform at Natore Railway Station under Santahar Railway Police Station.

Later on, he was rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital, where an on-duty doctor pronounced Rakib Hossain dead.

The incident of killing has created a widespread sensation in the area as Rasel killed his friend after coming out of jail on bail because his friend had married his first wife when he was in jail.

Later, the CID started an investigation and arrested Rasel Hossain alias Kata Rasel from Mirpur Model PS area in the capital.

Rasel went to jail being arrested on March 23 last in a dacoit case filed with Natore Sadar PS. He got divorce letter from his wife right in jail. He also received a message that Labannya started a new conjugal life marrying his friend Rakib.

Under questioning, Rasel admitted that he was a derailed youth. He married 26-year-old Labonnya Siddika Sathi, of Chak Boiddyanathpur area about 7 years back. They have a child named Redwan Ahmed Rose, 5, in their family. He was arrested and taken to jail on March 23 last for his involvement in dacoity. During his stay in jail, his wife Sathi divorced him and married his friend Rakib.

Knowing it, Rasel decided to take revenge and kill Rakib. He started to look for Rakib after coming out of jail on May 31 last coming out of jail on bail. On June 1, he tactfully took Rakib to the railway platform over bridge. Witnessing his wife's former husband Rasel there, Rakib tried to flee. But, Rasel's accomplices held them. At that time, Rasel approached to Rakib and started stabbing him on his back and other parts of the body with a sharp knife. Critically injured Rakib was rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Later, victim Rakib Hossain's elder brother Shakil Hossain, 27, filed a murder case with Santahar Railway PS mentioning Rasel as the prime accused.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A man was beaten to death in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahid, 40, son of late Mosharraf Hossain, a resident of Burimutki Village under Tentulia Union in the upazila.

The deceased's wife Fency Akhter lodged a murder case with Tentulia Model PS accusing 11 people in this regard.

According to the case statement, one Salim Uddin, 55, had an illicit affair with Shanti Rani in the village.

Shahid had an altercation with Salim on Monday centring the issues.

As a sequel to it, Salim, Shanti and her family members attacked on Shahid at around 9:30pm and beaten him to injure.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where Shahid succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers arrested a man for questioning in this connection.

The arrested man is Jiten Roy.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the rest accused in the case.

















