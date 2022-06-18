Video
Home Countryside

Man gets life term in drug case

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, June 17: A court in the district on Wednesday convicted a man and sentenced him to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2021.
Joypurhat District Additional and Sessions Judge Md Golam Sarwar handed down the verdict.
The lifer is Arshed Ali Rahed, 58, a resident of Ramchandrapur Village in Panchbibi Upazila of the district.
The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.
According to the prosecution, Rahsed was detained along with 40 grams of heroin from his house on November 17, 2021.
Later, Muhammad Aminul, inspector of Department of Narcotics Control, filed a case with Panchbibi Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act.
After examining the case records and eight witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict in presence of the convict on Wednesday, said Public Prosecutor Advocate Nipendranath Mondol.
Defence lawyer Advocate Hena Kabir said they did not get proper justice. An appeal would be lodged before the supreme court.


