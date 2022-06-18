Feni Dosta Textile Mills to be opened after 14 years

FENI, June 17: Dosta Textile Mills in the district, which has been closed for 14 years, is set to be opened.

The Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) of the government has undertaken a plan to re-open it.

To this end, a workshop was organized by the PPPA with local business leaders and authorities concerned on Thursday.

The workshop presided over by Feni Deputy Commissioner Abu Selim Mahmud-ul-Hasan, was arranged at the circuit house in the morning,.

Chairman of Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation Brigadier General Md Zakir Hossain was present at the workshop as chief guest.

Director General of the PPPA Abul Bashar discussed the initiatives of the government that might involve private investment.

The PPPA Act was placed at the Jatiya Sangsad in 2010; and it was enacted in 2015 in order to strengthen investments.

Project Director Kazi Feroz Hossain talked about the plan of transforming the mill into a productive industry with private partnership.

Under the PPPA, land entrepreneur will be given the mill on the partnership basis for 30 years.

The chief guest said, initiatives have been taken to re-open four state-owned textile mills. For the first three years of infrastructure development, the government will take no money. At the time of starting businesses, there will be government participation in managing the mill, he added.

The textile mill is located on 21.55 acres of land at Ranirhat in Feni. It was established in 1964.











