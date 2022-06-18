

Radical change in sea fish trading expected after opening of Padma Bridge

According to sources, vibrant fish trading will go up at Patharghata fish landing centre soon after the opening of the bridge. It is the country's biggest wholesale bazaar of sea fishes. Different sea fishes are sent via land roads from the fish port to other parts of the country. But sending of fishes has been hampered for the last several decades due to erratic traffic jam at ferry ghat. Traders suffered huge losses for their rotted goods at the ferry ghat.

Traders, fishers and labourers are weaving new hopes, centring the dream bridge.

According to sources at the Patharghata Fish Landing Station (BFDC), about 4,800 tonnes of sea fishes including the hilsa fish were sold in 2021-2022 fiscal year at the largest port. The government realised revenue from sales of fishes at the rate of 1.25 per cent.

President Jahangir Hossain of Patharghata Fish Warehouse Owners Association said, "We're used to buy fishes and send those to different bazaars in the country. But it takes us a long time. If particular bazaars are missed for delay-reaching, then we have to go to other bazaars. Due to this, fish colour gets faded off. Fair prices miss. Padma will phase out such problem. A complete change will take place at the port."

It will bring in a good day for businesses at the port with daily catches, and dwellers of the capital can eat fresh fishes, said Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of Barguna District Trawler Owners Association. "Fish carrying vehicles can move from morning to evening," he added.

Manager of Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC)-Patharghata Fish Landing Centre Lieutenant M Lutfor Rahman said, due to lingering traffic jam at the ferry ghat, many trawlers don't come to Patharghata fish landing centre. It costs them much cost and much time, he added. After opening of the Padma Bridge, they will no longer be needed to go to ferry ghat, he further said.

Fishes can be brought to any place at a short time, trawlers will increase at the station, and revenue earning will go up, he said again.

Besides, a big change will come in the lives of about 30,000 fishers and labourers, he maintained.











PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, June 17: A radical change in sea fish trading is expected in the entire southern (S) region after the opening of the Padma Bridge.According to sources, vibrant fish trading will go up at Patharghata fish landing centre soon after the opening of the bridge. It is the country's biggest wholesale bazaar of sea fishes. Different sea fishes are sent via land roads from the fish port to other parts of the country. But sending of fishes has been hampered for the last several decades due to erratic traffic jam at ferry ghat. Traders suffered huge losses for their rotted goods at the ferry ghat.Traders, fishers and labourers are weaving new hopes, centring the dream bridge.According to sources at the Patharghata Fish Landing Station (BFDC), about 4,800 tonnes of sea fishes including the hilsa fish were sold in 2021-2022 fiscal year at the largest port. The government realised revenue from sales of fishes at the rate of 1.25 per cent.President Jahangir Hossain of Patharghata Fish Warehouse Owners Association said, "We're used to buy fishes and send those to different bazaars in the country. But it takes us a long time. If particular bazaars are missed for delay-reaching, then we have to go to other bazaars. Due to this, fish colour gets faded off. Fair prices miss. Padma will phase out such problem. A complete change will take place at the port."It will bring in a good day for businesses at the port with daily catches, and dwellers of the capital can eat fresh fishes, said Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of Barguna District Trawler Owners Association. "Fish carrying vehicles can move from morning to evening," he added.Manager of Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC)-Patharghata Fish Landing Centre Lieutenant M Lutfor Rahman said, due to lingering traffic jam at the ferry ghat, many trawlers don't come to Patharghata fish landing centre. It costs them much cost and much time, he added. After opening of the Padma Bridge, they will no longer be needed to go to ferry ghat, he further said.Fishes can be brought to any place at a short time, trawlers will increase at the station, and revenue earning will go up, he said again.Besides, a big change will come in the lives of about 30,000 fishers and labourers, he maintained.