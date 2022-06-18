Video
Maize cultivation rises in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Our Correspondent

The photo shows farmers taking care of the harvested maize in Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, June 17: Maize cultivation has gradually been rising in the district as the farmers are earning more profit than that of wheat and Boro paddy.
To meet the demand for poultry, fish and dairy sector, farmers gave their more focus on maize cultivation in the area.
Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources said there was no scarcity of seeds this time as huge quantities of seeds were distributed among the farmers and they timely completed sowing of seeds in more lands.
Zahirul Islam, a farmer from Manik Chawk Village, said it costs at least Tk 10,000 to cultivate 14 to 16 maunds of wheat on one bigha of land. On the other hand, to cultivate maize on one bigha of land, it is necessary to produce 20 to 25 maunds at cost of Tk 7,000. Therefore, he has cultivated the cash crop in 25 bighas of land this season.
Sirazul Mollah, another farmer of Jhikra Village, used to cultivate Boro paddy since the last 25 years. But, this season, he has cultivated maize on 10 bighas of land instead of Boro as the crop profits him in last two years.
Godagari Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam said maize cultivation land has almost been doubled in last five years.
He further said both small and marginal farmers cultivate this cash crop on more lands in the region.
The availability of quality seeds, including hybrid varieties, has led to widespread demand for the product in the country, the agriculture officer added.


