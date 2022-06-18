Five killed, seven injured in road mishaps

Five people including a minor girl have been killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Noakhali, Jamalpur and Chattogram, in two days.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Begumganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Foisal, 20, son of Ali Hossain, a resident of Mohabbatpur Village under Begumganj Union in the upazila.

The injured is Abdul Hamid, 21.

Mir Warishpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shahjahan Saju said Foisal and Abdul Hamid were returning home from Mir Warishpur at around 12am on Thursday riding by a motorcycle.

On their way, the accident took place in front of Mir Warishpur Madrasa on the Chowmuhani-Sonaimuri Road, which left Foisal dead on the spot and Hamid seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was received from them.

Injured Abdul Hamid was taken to Noakhali General Hospital, the UP chairman added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Highway Police Station (PS) Mridul Kanti Kuri confirmed the incident.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Two young men were killed and another was injured after a tractor hit a motorcycle in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified Fakir, 17, son of Sultan Mahmud, and Russell, 20, son of Helal Uddin. They were residents of Boysing Uttar Para Village under Bhatara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a tractor hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction behind Bhatara High School and College in the afternoon, leaving Fakir dead on the spot and Russell and Parvez seriously injured.

Later, Russell succumbed to his injuries on the way to Jamalpur General Hospital. Parvez is being treated at the hospital.

Bhatara UP chairman Borhan Uddin Badal confirmed the incident.

Sarishabari PS OC Meer Rakibul Haque said they yet to be informed about the accident.

CHATTOGRAM: Two people including a minor girl were killed and five others injured in a triangular collision among a dump truck, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle in Lohagara Upazila of the on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as motorcyclist Touhid, 20, son of Abul Hashem, a resident of Belllabor Village, and Moriam Jannat, 8, daughter of Reduwan, of Adhunagar Horinamazi area in the upazila.

Local sources said a dump truck first hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, later, a motorcycle on a road in Putibila area at around 12:30 pm, leaving the auto-rickshaw passenger Jannat and motorcyclist Touhid dead on the spot and five others injured.

The injured are receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.

Confirming the matter, Lohagara PS OC Mohammad Atiqur Rahman said they detained the dump truck driver.





















