Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 5:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five killed, seven injured in road mishaps

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 292
Our Correspondents

Five people including a minor girl have been killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Noakhali, Jamalpur and Chattogram, in two days.
BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: A young man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Begumganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Foisal, 20, son of Ali Hossain, a resident of Mohabbatpur Village under Begumganj Union in the upazila.
The injured is Abdul Hamid, 21.   
Mir Warishpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shahjahan Saju said Foisal and Abdul Hamid were returning home from Mir Warishpur at around 12am on Thursday riding by a motorcycle.
On their way, the accident took place in front of Mir Warishpur Madrasa on the Chowmuhani-Sonaimuri Road, which left Foisal dead on the spot and Hamid seriously injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was received from them.
Injured Abdul Hamid was taken to Noakhali General Hospital, the UP chairman added.   
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Highway Police Station (PS) Mridul Kanti Kuri confirmed the incident.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Two young men were killed and another was injured after a tractor hit a motorcycle in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased were identified Fakir, 17, son of Sultan Mahmud, and Russell, 20, son of Helal Uddin. They were residents of Boysing Uttar Para Village under Bhatara Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a tractor hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction behind Bhatara High School and College in the afternoon, leaving Fakir dead on the spot and Russell and Parvez seriously injured.
Later, Russell succumbed to his injuries on the way to Jamalpur General Hospital. Parvez is being treated at the hospital.
Bhatara UP chairman Borhan Uddin Badal confirmed the incident.
Sarishabari PS OC Meer Rakibul Haque said they yet to be informed about the accident.
CHATTOGRAM: Two people including a minor girl were killed and five others injured in a triangular collision among a dump truck, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle in Lohagara Upazila of the on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as motorcyclist Touhid, 20, son of Abul Hashem, a resident of Belllabor Village, and Moriam Jannat, 8, daughter of Reduwan, of Adhunagar Horinamazi area in the upazila.
Local sources said a dump truck first hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, later, a motorcycle on a road in Putibila area at around 12:30 pm, leaving the auto-rickshaw passenger Jannat and motorcyclist Touhid dead on the spot and five others injured.
The injured are receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.
Confirming the matter, Lohagara PS OC Mohammad Atiqur Rahman said they detained the dump truck driver.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three minors drown in Jamalpur, Naogaon
Bumper jackfruit production makes Bhaluka farmers happy
Eleven get life term in murder cases in Laxmipur, Noakhali
Four men murdered in four districts
Man gets life term in drug case
Feni Dosta Textile Mills to be opened after 14 years
Radical change in sea fish trading expected after opening of Padma Bridge
Maize cultivation rises in Rajshahi


Latest News
Youth commits suicide in Chapainawabganj
Israel warplanes hit Hamas military sites in Gaza after rocket fire
Boy drowns in Mymensingh
BFUJ wants 60pc interim allowances for journalists
Biman cancels all London-bound flights until June 22
One lakh marooned in Kurigram
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security
Flood situation deteriorates in Brahmaputra basin
EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies
Most Read News
Govt allocates Tk 80 lakh, 26,000 packets of dry food for flood-hit people
Army deployed in Sylhet, Sunamganj to rescue flood-trapped people
Unipolar world order gone forever, Putin says
Bangladesh Army's Tree Plantation Campaign -2022
Cancellation of Odhikar’s registration thoroughly wrongheaded
Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash speaks at a discussion
SUST Press Club gets new body
SSC, equivalent exams postponed for worsening flood
Human capital development a must to achieve SDGs
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft