Mamtaz Uddin Molla

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Mamtaz Uddin Molla of Chirirbandar Upazila in the district died at 8pm on Wednesday. He was 67.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Ambari area under Punatri Union in the upazila at 11:30am on Thursday.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.



Ataur Rahman Saju

BARISHAL: Md Ataur Rahman Saju, father of journalist Sakhawat Hossain, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city at 12pm on Monday. He was 78.

He died at the SBMCH while undergoing treatment there.

He was buried at a graveyard after his namaz-e-janaza.



















