101 detained on different charges in eight districts

A total of 101 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in eight districts- Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Chattogram, Noakhali, Kishoreganj, Cox's Bazar, Brahmanbaria and Manikganj, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 86 people have been arrested on different charges in the district in four days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 34 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrants, 13 were drug addicts and the remaining 13 were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 24 people on different charges in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, ten were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

A huge volume of contraband drugs were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 28 people on different charges in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrants, six were drug addicts and the remaining nine were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.

JOYPURHAT: DB Police arrested a man along with four local weapons from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Ahsan Habib Sweet, 24, son of Khalilur Rahman of Chak Mohan Village under Mohammadabad Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of District DB Police led by its Sub-Inspector (SI) Amirul Islam conducted a drive in the house of Sweet at around 10pm, and arrested him along with four local weapons.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police.

District DB Police SI Amirul Islam confirmed the matter.

CHATTOGRAM: A passenger, who was returning from Dubai, was held with gold and banned drugs at Chattogram Shah Amanat International airport on Thursday.

The passenger was identified as Masud Rana, hailed from Jamalpur District.

AKM Sultan Mahmud, deputy director of Customs Intelligence Department, said two bars and gold ornaments, nine kilograms of lead and four mobile sets were found in his luggage after he was detained on a tip-off at around 8 am.

The gold weighs one kilogram and 244 grams.

Legal action is underway against the passenger, the official added.

NOAKHALI: Two people including a policeman were arrested on different charges in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.

A policeman was arrested on Tuesday on charge of tempting his wife to commit suicide in the upazila.

The arrested is Mizanur Rahman Jabed, 36, son of Abul Kashem of Jamalpur Village under Binodpur Union in the upazila. He was posted in Chattogram.

He was arrested from his house in Jamalpur Village at around 2pm on Tuesday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Model PS Anwarul Islam said Koli, wife of Mizanur Rahman, committed suicide at Halishahar in Chattogram on March 25.

The deceased's father Ahsan Ullah, later, lodged a case with Halishahar PS on March 27 accusing Mizan and his five friends.

Following this, the law enforcers arrested him on Tuesday noon, the OC added.

On the other hand, police arrested a young man along with a firearm from Sadar Upazila in the district on June 10.

The arrested is Md Jashim Uddin, 19, son of Md Habib Ullah of Pashchim Charmatua Village under Purba Char Matua Union in the upazila.

Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Pashchim Char Matua area at night on June 10 and arrested him along with a LG gun and one round of cartage.

Legal action was taken against the arrested in this regard, the SP added.

KISHOREGANJ: Three snatchers were arrested with local weapons in the district on Tuesday.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested them from Sadar Upazila at night.

The arrested are: Md Fahim, 16, son of Md Shahin Mia of Maizkhapon Village, Md. Hazrat Ali, 17, son of late Abdul Rahmat Dulal, and Md Jubayer, 17, son of Alamgir of Kalapara Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Major Md Shariyer Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gaital Bus Stand area under Sadar Upazila at night arrested them along with chapati.

A case was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Five people including two fake RAB members were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Ukhiya Upazila of the district in three days.

Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) arrested three people in connection with killing of a Rohingya man.

They were arrested from the upazila at dawn on June 11.

The arrested are Md Hashim, 40, of Rohingya Camp No. 19, Md Jaber, 32, and Ilias, 40, of Camp No. 16 in Ukhiya.

Police sources said a team of APBn led by its Assistant Commissioner Kamran Hossain arrested them at dawn.

Earlier, Azim Uddin, a resident of Balukhali Rohingya Camp, was murdered on June 9.

The deceased's wife lodged a murder case with Ukhiya PS accusing 15 people in this connection.

However, the arrested were handed over to Ukhiya PS.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, two fake RAB members were arrested in the upazila on June 9.

The arrested are Sumon Munshi, 30, son of Akbar Ali Munshi of Rajpat area in Kashiani Upazila of Gopalganj, and Shahid Shikder, 40, son of late Md Abu of Moynaghona area in Ukhiya Upazila of the district.

Deputy Commander of RAB-15 Major Manzur Mehedi said some fake RAB members have been threatening locals and demanding extortion money in Balukhali Bazar under Palangkhali Union in the upazila for long.

On information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive there arrested the duo along with two pistols.

Necessary steps were taken against those arrested, the RAB official added.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested two fugitive criminals in a robbery case from Sarail Upazila in the district on Friday.

The arrested are: Ayub Ali, son of late Qutb Ali, and Md Asmat Ali, son of Kachan Ali, residents of Kalikchh Kadamtali Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in in Kalikchh Kadamtali area on Friday and arrested them.

Sarail PS OC Md Aslam Hossain confirmed the matter, saying that both of the arrested are accused in the case of bank robbery filed with Laksam PS in Comilla District.

MANIKGANJ: RAB members arrested a convicted criminal of a murder case from Goalanda in Rajbari District on June 9.

The arrested person is Rezaul Mandal, 37, a resident of Nehalpur Village in Shivalaya Upazila of the district.

He was convicted for life-term jail for killing a woman in 2011.

The court pronounced the verdict in 2015. He had been on the run since then.

On information, a team of the elite force arrested him from his father-in-law's house in Goalanda of Rajbari on June 9, said RAB-4 Manikganj Camp Commander Lieutenant Commander Arif Hossain.

Shivalaya PS OC Md Shahin confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was produced before the court.











