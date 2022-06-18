Families of missing fishers pass days in hardship



The family members of missing fisherman Alamgir in Nurabad Village at Char Fasson. photo: observer

Waiting for years, the bereaved family members including father, mother, wives and children have left hope to get them.

After being hit a trolling vessel S R L N-5 of Chattogram fishing boat Ma Samsunnahar boarding 21 fishers, got capsized in the sea, 31 kilometres away from Dhalcharon, on December 5 in 2021. After 12 hours, brother of the trawler owner Hafiz was rescued. After six days, three others were found. But 17 fishers are still missing.

According to data of Char Fasson Upazila Fisheries Office, for fishing boat sinking, 11 fishers went missing in 2015, 19 ones in 2016, five in 2017, 48 in 2019, nine in 2020 and 17 in 2021. Bodies of most of them were found while others still remain untracked. The missing fishers were from upazila's different areas.

Zakir Hossain, father of missing fisher Jamal of Noorabad Union, said his son went missing for trawler sinking in sea on July 12 in 2019; his son would stay round the clock in sea for meeting family demand; the trawler got sunk suddenly just two days before reaching the shore; all other fishers returned shore alive but his son only.

Another Jamal of Abdullapur Union went missing in trawler capsize on June 18 in 2020 due to nightly wind. His father Rafiq Biswas said, other fishers returned but his son only.

Boarding 11 fishers trawler of Nirob Maji of Kulgazi Village in Bhola Sadar Upazila went sinking in sea in September in 2021. After missing, three of them could have been rescued. The remaining eights including Nirob and his son Rubel are still missing. Waiting for month after month it is now nine months passing. So the family has left the hope of getting back their family members.

The fishing boat was made at about Tk 50 lakh including about Tk 16 lakh loan from neighbours and NGO. After missing husband, son and property his wife Bibi Khadiza has turned directionless.

Bibi Khadiza said, she is facing pressure from lenders to pay debt every day; but she has not capacity to pay debt; her family is running in hardship with four small children; due to lack of money their education learning has been suspended; neighbours are now assisting her family.

Md Sohag, president of Bangladesh Small Fishers Association-Char Fasson Upazila demanded step taking instantly soon after incident in sea and providing government assistance to families of missed fishers.

Char Fasson Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Maruf Minar said, a move is under way to bring sea-going trawlers under a network. Families of the fishermen who died in accidents were given government grant but those of missing fishers are not getting it, he added.

The work is going on to bring these families under the assistance, he maintained.

Out of total 1.57 lakh registered fishers in Bhola, 64,000 are sea fishers. The number of sea boats is 4,129 in Char Fasson while registered fishers are 57,311 including 17,561 sea-going. Of them, 19,521 are VGF beneficiaries.













