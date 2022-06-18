Mess in city’s car parking

Dear Sir



Our capital is already bursting at the seams with overpopulation amid growing unplanned urbanization. The situation is worsening due to rampant illegal car parking helter-skelter. Unauthorized parking of cars and other vehicles on important roads and streets are aggravating the city's traffic mess day by day. A tendency of not using the designated places for parking cars is noted among people, especially the influentials. Even the narrow alleys that people choose for shortcut walkways to avert long tailback and save time are also found occupied by illegal parking.



A few days back, on my way to Gulistan, I found some private cars and rickshwasparked on the middle of the road leading to Paltan point causing my bike to delay around half an hour. And this is the regular picture of every commercial area of the city. Administration needs to be more prompt in addressing this illegal car parking. Those who are doing this in violation of traffic rules must be contained with iron hand.



Jhunu

Goran, Dhaka

