Health sector neglected in budget

Despite having one of the highest out-of-pocket health expenditures in the region, the budget share for the health sector of Bangladesh has been less than 1.0 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for over a decade. Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed only a 12.62 percent increase for the health sector, which, according to experts, are related to incremental and inflation related issues.



Currently, the government bears only 23% of the country's healthcare expenditure, which was 37% in 1997. NGOs and volunteer organisations bear up to 3% and donors up to 7% of these expenses.



Per capita health expenditure in Bangladesh is only $27, which is the lowest by international standards. It is $61 in India and $410 in Malaysia. According to the World Health Organisation, per capita health expenditure should be at least $40 to improve the quality of healthcare.



In the 2009-10 budget, the health sector accounted for 6.2% of the total budget and 0.9% of GDP, while the budget for 2021-22 allocated to the health sector 5.47% of the total budget and 0.9% of the GDP.



Reviewing the allocations for the fiscal year 2016-17 to 2022-23 in the country, it is seen that the allocation rate in the health sector as a part of the total budget is below 7 percent. Considering the current health situation of the country and medical expenses, public health experts think that 15 percent of the national budget should be allocated for the health sector.



However, in the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, it is seen that the allocation rate is still below six percent.



In the 2016-17 financial year, the rate of budget allocation in the health sector in the country was 5.2 percent.



This rate decreases in 2018-19 financial year. In this financial year, the rate of budget allocation for health sector in the country is 4.8 percent.



In the fiscal year 2019-20, that rate came down further. Four point two percent of the total national budget is allocated in this financial year.



The rate of budget allocation in the health sector increases in case of Covid-19 infection. And so in the fiscal year 2020-21, five point eight percent of the total budget is allocated to the health sector.

In the fiscal year 2021-22, the allocation rate was 5.2 percent of the total budget. In the 2022-23 financial year also, the rate of allocation in the proposed budget has been five point four percent as compared to the total budget.



Concerned parties say that the growth rate of the health sector is low considering the increase in expenditure in the proposed budget this year.



Country's public health expenditure per capita is also the lowest in South Asia. The per capita health expenditure of Bangladesh is US$110. On the other hand, the average per capita health expenditure of South Asia is US$401.



The fragility inherent in the public health system of Bangladesh became more evident with the advent of Covid-19. We have seen how inadequate and incapacitated our health facilities are. The pandemic has exposed the dire situation of the government-run health complexes in the district and upazila levels.



If the government wants to develop the health sector, it has to allocate 10 percent of GDP.Besides, the government should develop the ability of health officials to spend money in a corruption-free and transparent manner.



Proper monitoring is essential to increase the government's capacity to implement the health budget. There are several steps that can be taken in this regard:



Firstly, in order to see any improvement in healthcare, the quality of expenditures must be improved. Budget allocation is simply one component of the answer to Bangladesh's healthcare concerns. During the epidemic, the lack of actions to address various shortcomings including corruption reflects a lack of sensitivity to public demand.



During the procurement process for infrastructure building, corruption of resources is widespread. Investigative journalism has uncovered how contracts are tendered, procurements are made, and equipment costs are exaggerated. Quality suffers as a result, and resources are squandered.



Secondly, for a stronger health system, the whole health system's governance is crucial. In the healthcare industry, there are a variety of players. The development of private healthcare has been fueled by the inadequacies of public health services.



However, they are frequently left unobserved by the authorities. To guarantee accountability and quality, the government should bring all commercial and non-government healthcare within a regulated framework.



Health expenses are unilaterally set by uncontrolled private health providers. Their healthcare quality differs as well. As a result, the commercial and public healthcare systems should be merged. The MHFW should also maintain a rigorous supervision system to ensure that pharmaceutical items are of high.



Thirdly, health-related research and development should be encouraged. Increased research funding at health institutions and medical schools, as well as providing them with high-quality, state-of-the-art technology, would assist to improve the country's health service quality.



Our health system has always had limits. However, with the arrival of Covid-19, it became evident. We now understand how susceptible we are in the event of an emergency.



Furthermore, rising urbanisation and an ageing population, as well as the danger of unexpected emergencies, will put a strain on the health system shortly. More resources are required, however increasing financial allocation alone will not fix the challenges. The fact that a quarter of the health budget is not used each year adds to the finance ministry's decision not to increase the health budget share.



The MOHFW must develop its health governance structure and maintain accountability at all levels to achieve appropriate budget execution.



Besides,country's bureaucracy should be brought and kept under control, the country be freed of corruption and, additionally, politics be delinked from business.

Emphasis must be given to change the multidimensional aspects of healthcare and that hasn't been the case.

Junaed Khan,Student,Department of History, University of Chittagong













