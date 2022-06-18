Bangladesh must follow IMDG code



M S Siddiqui



None of the 19 private ICDs has infrastructure and licenses from the Department of Explosives and the Department of Environment (DoE) for storing and handling chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide.



Bangladesh has been exporting hydrogen peroxide for the last 15 years having no special management and infrastructures to handle chemicals in the ICDs. How did all these ICD get permission for handing import and export of hazardous goods?



It is also mandatory to follow International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS). ISPS is an essential maritime regulation for the safety and security of ships, ports, cargo and crew. Apart from these two codes, clearance from the environment department and fire service and civil defence, fire and disaster insurance and other insurance are mandatory for dealing with hazardous goods.



The NBR official said that the customs and port authorities, too, had responsibility with regards to the off-dock storage of the chemicals in the depot, while the managements of the container depots are primarily responsible for employing adequate safety measures in their facilities the port authorities and the customs department are also responsible for monitoring the safety measures.



It is a fundamental rule that chemicals should be stored separately from other goods in warehouses but BM Container Depot kept hydrogen peroxide and other goods in the same place without any distance between them.





Experts have blamed the absence of a proper guideline on chemical management and the tendency of industry people to violate rules for the Sitakunda container depot inferno. The negligence of the port authority was also responsible for the incident. The weakness of the BM Container Depot management has surfaced after the fire calling for immediately launching a safety monitoring drive for all other depots.



With increasing economic activities in Bangladesh, It is high time that Bangladesh enforced a chemical management law through a proper regulatory system. Bangladesh signed the Strategic Approach for International Chemical Management (SAICM), also known as the Dubai Declaration, in 2016. SAICM recommends establishing a chemical authority, a chemical Act, and a national inventory of hazardous chemicals.



At the moment, chemical imports require approval from 14 authorities, including city corporation, commerce ministry, NBR, Department of Explosives and Department of Environment and fire service. All the authorities approve import of hazardous chemicals.



But none of them cover some crucial issues, such as transporting and sorting of chemicals, said the expert. After a huge bureaucratic 'approval' of import, the chemicals are freely transported inside the country and there is system of trucking down to the consumption of these chemicals.



Even the Chattogram post have no infrastructure and other 19 ICD deports have no infrastructure and license. IMO in 2017 informed the shipping ministry of the lack of proper compliance with the code in Bangladesh. The IMO suggested the shipping authorities form a committee to oversee the implementation of the codes. But this proposal saw no headway in five years.



In the textile sector, there are some examples of chemical management to fulfil buyers' requirements. The textile sector also faces challenges as different buyers require different safety measures due to the absence of national rules and standards for chemical management. Those textile industries were forced to maintain some safety measures to 'satisfy' the overseas buyers. Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Act 2013 included a new section on the formation of a safety committee and provides a Chemical Management Guide to the safety committee.



Explosion can happen any time, but the extent of damage would have been less severe if the depot authorities properly implemented the policies of the IMDG (International Maritime Dangerous Goods) code.



The IMDG Code is an international code for the maritime transport of dangerous goods in the packaged form, developed to enhance and harmonise the safe carriage of dangerous goods and to prevent pollution to the environment.



It is required to maintain the IMGD and ISPS codes while operating chemical products in container depots. If these two codes were maintained properly by the authority in the compound, this inferno could have been avoided. The ISPS code provides a framework through which ships and port facilities can cooperate to detect and deter acts that pose threats to maritime security.



In 2016, the International Shipping Agency informed the Department of Shipping about the shortcomings in the implementation of this code in Bangladesh. For this, the naval body formed a monitoring committee and recommended to the department to look into its implementation. But that has not happened in the last five years.



The dangerous situation is known to the authorities. In the year 2020, the Bangladesh authority instructed the container line operators to submit guarantees to the port authority to discharge all types of dangerous cargo with the proviso that these containers will be delivered from the port yard within 72 hours of unloading.



After the incidence of BM depot, most of the shipping companies decided not to carry hazardous goods to Bangladesh port and this will have very bad impact on the economy, which is already suffering due to COVID 19 and Russia-Ukraine war.



Bangladesh authority must admit the negligence on the part of government and take urgent step to maintain IMGD and ISPS codes in Chattogram port and in 19 ICD depots.

M S Siddiqui, Non-Government Adviser, Bangladesh Competition Commission

















