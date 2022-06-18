Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 5:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Women’s household chores deserve recognition

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

Women’s household chores deserve recognition

Women’s household chores deserve recognition

The economic reality of our women hardly supports the claim that women empowerment is gaining pace in the country. Rather what surfaced in media in this regard, based on facts and findings, simply belies it to the hilt.

A Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics - BBS survey report, published on Tuesday, brought to light the sorry state of economic disparity - a large group of our women are experiencing as their domestic works - 8 times more than men remain unpaid and uncounted.

However, BBS's survey was aimed at filling the void between unpaid domestic and care work and the national economy through better statistics.

Men reportedly spend 1.6 hours a day in domestic and care work while women spend 11.7 hours' or nearly half a day. In addition to this unpaid work, women also pass 1.2 hours in productive works. In productive works men spend 6.1hours. So, it is clear that women's works remain five times less recognised than men. 

We wonder where the country's GDP would stand - had the unpaid household labour of our women been added.
In urban areas, women spend 4.4 hours and men spend 0.6 hours a day for unpaid services in household works while women in rural areas spend 4.7 hours with men 0.6 hours.

These findings simply reveal that men are still miles away in joining hands with women members to ease the burden on the latter by sharing everyday household chores.We believe, establishing gender equality will remain only a far cry unless women's household chores are socially recognized.

That's why, removing the reasons working behind women's household works getting little recognition is important.However, need of the hour is to remove all barriers which deters our women's household chores from being formally acknowledged.

The widely prevailing out-of-date social 'stigma' that only women are suited for household chores and men not to engage in these activities is responsible by a long chalk in this regard. And the concept 'derogatory' has been established due to absence of wages for domestic works.

We think, denial of women's unacknowledged labour is tantamount to underestimating their contribution. It is also ballooning discrimination between men and women unleashing family violence against the latter. Besides, little recognition of their unpaid works is also belittling them as a driving force of our economy.
We believe time has arrived to launch a countrywide mass awareness campaigns to promote the fact that household chores are not exclusive to women only - it is equally befitting for our men.

We urge the authority concerned and policy makers to chalk out a substantive plan to address the long overdue issue of our women's unacknowledged household chores. It will at least give people an idea about the role, responsibilities and contribution of our women from an economic point of view.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women’s household chores deserve recognition
Respect communal and religious harmony
Rohingyas repatriation yet remains a far cry
Country performs poor in EPI
Sitakunda ghost re-appears in a blazing train
Updated data of city buildings missing
Ensure emergency funds for climate vulnerable nations
Pursue economic diplomacy to its maximum


Latest News
Youth commits suicide in Chapainawabganj
Israel warplanes hit Hamas military sites in Gaza after rocket fire
Boy drowns in Mymensingh
BFUJ wants 60pc interim allowances for journalists
Biman cancels all London-bound flights until June 22
One lakh marooned in Kurigram
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security
Flood situation deteriorates in Brahmaputra basin
EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies
Most Read News
Govt allocates Tk 80 lakh, 26,000 packets of dry food for flood-hit people
Army deployed in Sylhet, Sunamganj to rescue flood-trapped people
Unipolar world order gone forever, Putin says
Bangladesh Army's Tree Plantation Campaign -2022
Cancellation of Odhikar’s registration thoroughly wrongheaded
Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash speaks at a discussion
SUST Press Club gets new body
SSC, equivalent exams postponed for worsening flood
Human capital development a must to achieve SDGs
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft