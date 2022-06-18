Women’s household chores deserve recognition

The economic reality of our women hardly supports the claim that women empowerment is gaining pace in the country. Rather what surfaced in media in this regard, based on facts and findings, simply belies it to the hilt.





A Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics - BBS survey report, published on Tuesday, brought to light the sorry state of economic disparity - a large group of our women are experiencing as their domestic works - 8 times more than men remain unpaid and uncounted.







However, BBS's survey was aimed at filling the void between unpaid domestic and care work and the national economy through better statistics.







Men reportedly spend 1.6 hours a day in domestic and care work while women spend 11.7 hours' or nearly half a day. In addition to this unpaid work, women also pass 1.2 hours in productive works. In productive works men spend 6.1hours. So, it is clear that women's works remain five times less recognised than men.







In urban areas, women spend 4.4 hours and men spend 0.6 hours a day for unpaid services in household works while women in rural areas spend 4.7 hours with men 0.6 hours.















The widely prevailing out-of-date social 'stigma' that only women are suited for household chores and men not to engage in these activities is responsible by a long chalk in this regard. And the concept 'derogatory' has been established due to absence of wages for domestic works.







We believe time has arrived to launch a countrywide mass awareness campaigns to promote the fact that household chores are not exclusive to women only - it is equally befitting for our men.







We wonder where the country's GDP would stand - had the unpaid household labour of our women been added.These findings simply reveal that men are still miles away in joining hands with women members to ease the burden on the latter by sharing everyday household chores.We believe, establishing gender equality will remain only a far cry unless women's household chores are socially recognized.That's why, removing the reasons working behind women's household works getting little recognition is important.However, need of the hour is to remove all barriers which deters our women's household chores from being formally acknowledged.We think, denial of women's unacknowledged labour is tantamount to underestimating their contribution. It is also ballooning discrimination between men and women unleashing family violence against the latter. Besides, little recognition of their unpaid works is also belittling them as a driving force of our economy.We urge the authority concerned and policy makers to chalk out a substantive plan to address the long overdue issue of our women's unacknowledged household chores. It will at least give people an idea about the role, responsibilities and contribution of our women from an economic point of view.