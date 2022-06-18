e-Cab holds its first ever election today

The election of the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-cab) will be held today for the first time.

The country's fast-growing digital commerce industry is going to elect its leaders for 2022-24. The previous four two-year terms were given without any election for the nine seats at the association's board, but this time 31 candidates, including the members of three panels-'Agragami', 'The Change Makers', and 'Oikko' are competing.

Those in the running, with their separate manifestos, are campaigning among the voters, comprising 795 out of the 1,700 member entrepreneurs.

Submitting the nomination papers, Shami Kaiser, leader of the 'Agrogami' panel, said that Ordinary voters will not make the mistake of choosing experienced and energetic representation to advance e-Cab. Each of the panels is competent enough in their respective fields.