Coming future would be digital age: Jabbar

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has said the days ahead would be the digital age.

"The era of the first, second or fourth industrial revolution is over.... In continuation of this, it is essential for the new generation to be educated with the appropriate education of digital age, so the coming time would be digital age " he said. The minister was speaking as the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Canadian International School, Bangladesh at a city hotel on Thursday night, said a press release on Friday

"Software developed by boys and girls in Bangladesh is being used successfully in almost all areas including banks and financial institutions," he said adding, "We are exporting software to 80 countries around the world." -BSS













