TCB products to sale in Ctg from June 22

CHATTOGRAM, June 17: Trade Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will resume the sale of essential commodities at a lower rate from June 22 in Chattogram city and the district.

Under the program, 5 lakh 35 thousand families in Chattogram will get TCB's daily essential items through their family card. The program will continue till July 5.

According to the state-run agency TCB, per kg sugar will be sold at Tk 55, lentil pulses at Tk 65 and soybean oil at Tk 110 per liter.

TCB Chattogram Regional Head Jamal Uddin Ahmed said the sale of daily essential items will start from June 22 through TCB's family card.

In greater Chattogram (Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari) more than eight lakh families will get TCB's fair price products.

The government decided to sell the TCB products to the ward-based cardholders through the dealers, he added. -BSS







