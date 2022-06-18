Video
Saturday, 18 June, 2022
Home City News

DMP arrests 52 drug peddlers

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 313

As part of the anti-drug campaign in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested a total of 52 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am of Friday.
According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations and detained 52 drug traffickers and recovered huge amounts of drugs from their possession from 6am of June 16 to 6 am.
During the anti-drug drives, police seized 28 grams and 10 puria (small packets) of heroin, 14.183 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 6,818 pieces of yaba tablets and 24 bottles of phensedyl syrup, it said.    -BSS


