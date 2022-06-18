Govt sincere about welfare of freedom fighters, family members: Liton

RAJSHAHI, June 17: Mayor of Rajshahi AHM Khairuzzaman Liton on Friday said the present government has been working relentlessly for welfare of the heroic freedom fighters along with their family members as per its election pledge.

"Whenever Awami League got the responsibility of running the country, it ensured honor, dignity and welfare of the freedom fighters and their family members," Mayor Liton said.

He was addressing the divisional delegation meeting- 2022 of Rajshahi Divisional Muktijoddha Sangsad Santan Command (RDMSSC) at Rash Convention Centre in the city today as chief guest.

Jointly organized by the Rajshahi Divisional, District and City Committees of RDMSSC the meeting was inaugurated by its Central Committee President Mehedi Hassan, with Rajshahi Divisional President Mahmud Hassan Foisal in the chair.

RDMSSC leaders Selim Reza, Alimul Hassan and Kamrul Islam also spoke.