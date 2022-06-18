Adequate plantation of fruit-bearing trees underscored

RAJSHAHI, June 17: Agricultural extension and research officials view that plantation of adequate fruit trees is very important for ensuring nutritional demands, food security, ecological balance and biodiversity.

Highlighting various significance of the fruit and fruit trees in terms of the present social and national aspects, they unanimously put emphasis on transforming the tree plantation campaign into a social movement.

They came up with the observations while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a three-day fruit fair at the office premises of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) here Thursday afternoon.

DAE district office and Paba Upazila office jointly organized the fair.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Jalil addressed the ceremony as chief guest, while DAE Deputy Director Mozder Hossain was in the chair. Principal Scientific Officer of Fruit Research Station Dr Alim Uddin, DAE District Training Officer Umme Salma, Additional Deputy Directors Towfukur Rahman and Uttam Kumar Kabiraj also spoke.

In his remarks, Dr Alim Uddin said in terms of food and nutritive values green and ripe fruits are vital as these are enriched with enormous vitamin A, B, C, calcium and iron which are essential for human body irrespective of age and sex. So, boosting fruit farming is very important and helpful for the society as a whole.









