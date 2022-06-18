Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 5:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Two more tugboats join Ctg Port’s fleet

Published : Saturday, 18 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Staff Correspondent

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan inaugurates two new tug boats by cutting a cake at a programme in Chattogram on Thursday. photo: observer

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan inaugurates two new tug boats by cutting a cake at a programme in Chattogram on Thursday. photo: observer

CHATTOGRM: Two high-powered tugboats have been added to the fleet of Chattogram Port on Thursday.
With the two new boats added, the number of tugboats now stands at 10, which is expected to speed up berthing and unberthing of large vessels and cargo handling capacity at the port jetty.
The tugboats started journey from China on June 1 and reached the Chattogram Port around 3:00pm on Thursday, crossing the South China Sea, Malacca Strait and Bay of Bengal, according to a press release.
Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan was present while the tug boats took berth at service jetty of the CPA.
Supplier Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd local Agent E-Engineering Ltd Chairman Tarafdar Ruhul Amin, CPA Member (Administration & Planning) Md Jafar Alam, Member (Harbour & Marine) Commodore Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman and Member (Engineering) Captain Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman accompanied the chairman at that time.
Each of the two tugboats having capacity of 75 tonnes of bollard pull is able to towing, pulling and pushing the large commercial vessels.
It has powerful fire extinguisher which is capable of extinguishing any fire with water and foam efficiently from a distance of about 120 metres. In case of oil pollution in the river, those are able to deal with the pollution by spraying special chemicals.
The two tugs having modern RADAR, GPS, echo sounder, auto pilot, UMS, radio and satellite communication systems are also capable of helping vessels in the deep sea amid inclement weather and running for two months at sea with onboard fuel storing capacity.
Mentionable, about 92 per cent of Bangladesh's import-export trade with the world and 98 per cent of container shipments are conducted through this port.
In the last few years, the number of ship to and from the Chattogram port almost doubled. Considering this, the port limit was increased on January 24 in 2019, the press release added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt sincere about welfare of freedom fighters, family members: Liton
Adequate plantation of fruit-bearing trees underscored
Tk 8,000cr should be added to health budget: Atiur
Two more tugboats join Ctg Port’s fleet
Schoolgirls get sanitation complex in Rajshahi
‘Long Covid’ risk lower with Omicron: Study
Bangladesh Peace Council holds a press conference at the National Press Club
CodersTrust, LEEDO join to expands ICT education to street children


Latest News
Youth commits suicide in Chapainawabganj
Israel warplanes hit Hamas military sites in Gaza after rocket fire
Boy drowns in Mymensingh
BFUJ wants 60pc interim allowances for journalists
Biman cancels all London-bound flights until June 22
One lakh marooned in Kurigram
Windies in charge despite Bangladesh bowlers' valiant effort
Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security
Flood situation deteriorates in Brahmaputra basin
EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies
Most Read News
Govt allocates Tk 80 lakh, 26,000 packets of dry food for flood-hit people
Army deployed in Sylhet, Sunamganj to rescue flood-trapped people
Unipolar world order gone forever, Putin says
Bangladesh Army's Tree Plantation Campaign -2022
Cancellation of Odhikar’s registration thoroughly wrongheaded
Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash speaks at a discussion
SUST Press Club gets new body
SSC, equivalent exams postponed for worsening flood
Human capital development a must to achieve SDGs
Putin urges businessmen to link their families' future with Russia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft