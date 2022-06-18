Two more tugboats join Ctg Port’s fleet



Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan inaugurates two new tug boats by cutting a cake at a programme in Chattogram on Thursday. photo: observer

With the two new boats added, the number of tugboats now stands at 10, which is expected to speed up berthing and unberthing of large vessels and cargo handling capacity at the port jetty.

The tugboats started journey from China on June 1 and reached the Chattogram Port around 3:00pm on Thursday, crossing the South China Sea, Malacca Strait and Bay of Bengal, according to a press release.

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan was present while the tug boats took berth at service jetty of the CPA.

Supplier Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd local Agent E-Engineering Ltd Chairman Tarafdar Ruhul Amin, CPA Member (Administration & Planning) Md Jafar Alam, Member (Harbour & Marine) Commodore Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman and Member (Engineering) Captain Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman accompanied the chairman at that time.

Each of the two tugboats having capacity of 75 tonnes of bollard pull is able to towing, pulling and pushing the large commercial vessels.

It has powerful fire extinguisher which is capable of extinguishing any fire with water and foam efficiently from a distance of about 120 metres. In case of oil pollution in the river, those are able to deal with the pollution by spraying special chemicals.

The two tugs having modern RADAR, GPS, echo sounder, auto pilot, UMS, radio and satellite communication systems are also capable of helping vessels in the deep sea amid inclement weather and running for two months at sea with onboard fuel storing capacity.

Mentionable, about 92 per cent of Bangladesh's import-export trade with the world and 98 per cent of container shipments are conducted through this port.

In the last few years, the number of ship to and from the Chattogram port almost doubled. Considering this, the port limit was increased on January 24 in 2019, the press release added.





